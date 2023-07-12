The 2023 Barbasol Championship will provide a stateside opportunity for many DP World Tour golfers in the co-sanctioned event at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky beginning on Thursday. It was originally played in the same week as the Open Championship, but it shuffled forward by one week last year to play opposite the Scottish Open. A birdie-fest is expected this week, as Jim Herman won at 26-under par in 2019 and Trey Mullinax won at 25-under last year. Which 2023 Barbasol Championship contenders should you be targeting this week?

Taylor Pendrith is the 18-1 favorite in the 2023 Barbasol Championship odds at Caesars Sportsbook, sitting ahead of Vincent Norman (20-1) and Lucas Glover (22-1).

Top 2023 Barbasol Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Barbasol Championship 2023: Glover, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, struggles this week and barely cracks the top 10. He is coming off a pair of impressive performances, finishing tied for fourth at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for sixth at the John Deere Classic. However, Glover has been extremely inconsistent this season, missing the cut in 10 of his 22 events.

He has only finished in the top 25 on three occasions, so his recent results are complete outliers. The 43-year-old is also having to deal with the physical demands of playing a four-round tournament for the third week in a row. SportsLine's model has identified a plethora of golfers that is prefers over Glover, especially since he is one of the favorites.

Another surprise: Chad Ramey, a 45-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Ramey has only made the cut in half of his tournaments this season, but his best form has been in the last few months.

He has made the cut in seven of his last nine events, including a top-20 finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic two weeks ago. Ramey posted a top-15 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge at the end of May and ranks inside the top 50 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained: putting. The 30-year-old has already won a PGA Tour tournament in his career, and SportsLine's model thinks he could add another victory this week. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Barbasol Championship picks

2023 Barbasol Championship odds, field

Taylor Pendrith +1800

Lucas Glover +2200

Vincent Norrman +2500

Peter Kuest +2500

Akshay Bhatia +2800

Kevin Streelman +3000

Niklas Norgaard +3500

MJ Daffue +3500

Cameron Champ +3500

Patton Kizzire +4000

Carl Yuan +4000

Troy Merritt +4500

Ryo Hisatsune +4500

Justin Lower +4500

Chad Ramey +4500

Andrew Novak +4500

Vince Whaley +5000

Peter Malnati +5000

Grayson Murray +5000

Zecheng Dou +5500

Marcus Helligkilde +5500

Julien Guerrier +5500

Josh Teater +5500

Jayden Schaper +5500

Andy Sullivan +5500

Scott Piercy +6000

Ryan Gerard +6000

Matti Schmid +6000

Kiradech Aphibarnrat +6000

Kevin Chappell +6000

Harry Higgs +6000

David Ford +6000

Nathan Kimsey +6500

Nacho Elvira +6500

Austin Smotherman +6500

Augusto Nunez +6500

Alejandro Del Rey +6500

Tyler Duncan +7000

James Hahn +7000

Aaron Cockerill +7000

S.Y. Noh +7500

Kevin Tway +7500

Sean O'Hair +8000

Marcus Kinhult +8000

Louis de Jager +8000

Jazz Janewattananond +8000

Adam Long +8000

Ryan Moore +9000

Russell Knox +9000

Kramer Hickok +9000

Jonathan Byrd +9000

John Axelsen +9000

Doc Redman +9000

Clement Sordet +9000

Satoshi Kodaira +10000

Jonas Blixt +10000

Henrik Norlander +10000

John Catlin +11000

Johannes Veerman +11000

Jim Herman +11000

Jeong Weon Ko +11000

Darius Van Driel +11000

Brice Garnett +11000