The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule continues this week at the 2023 Bermuda Championship. The Bermuda Championship 2023 field is loaded with players looking to cement their status on the PGA Tour with a victory. FedEx Cup points have never been more valuable as the PGA Tour heads to Port Royal Golf Course for the fifth straight year. The top 125 golfers on the FedEx Cup Fall standings will retain exempt status on the PGA Tour for the 2024 season.

The latest 2023 Bermuda Championship odds list Adam Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour champion, as the 14-1 favorite, with Brendon Todd (16-1), Lucas Herbert (18-1), Thomas Detry (18-1) and Akshay Bhatia (18-1) next in line on the PGA odds board.

Top 2023 Bermuda Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Bermuda Championship 2023: Adam Scott, a 14-time PGA Tour champion and the odds-on favorite, struggles this week and barely cracks the top five. Scott is a seasoned veteran on the PGA Tour and he enters this week's event ranked 15th in putting average (1.722) and 16th in strokes gained: putting (0.462).

However, Scott has struggled mightily with his accuracy this season, which could cause major trouble at Port Royal Golf Course. Scott enters the Bermuda Championship ranked 171st in driving accuracy (52.47%), 147th in greens in regulation percentage (65.02%) and 140th in strokes gained: approach to green (-0.169). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Bermuda Championship 2023 field.

Another surprise: Doug Ghim, a 35-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Ghim has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 27-year-old enters this week's event striking the ball very well, which has helped him finish T-17 or better in two of his last four starts on the PGA Tour. In fact, Ghim currently ranks third in greens in regulation percentage (71.60%) and 11th in driving accuracy (67.28%). In addition, Ghim ranks seventh on the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance (13.23%). If he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at securing his first PGA Tour victory at the 2023 Bermuda Championship. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Bermuda Championship picks

2023 Bermuda Championship odds, field

2023 Bermuda Championship odds, field

Adam Scott +1400

Brendon Todd +1600

Lucas Herbert +1800

Akshay Bhatia +1800

Thomas Detry +1800

Ben Griffin +2200

Taylor Pendrith +2200

Lucas Glover +2200

Luke List +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Mackenzie Hughes +2800

Alex Smalley +2800

Ryan Palmer +3300

Nick Hardy +3500

Mark Hubbard +3500

Doug Ghim +3500

Davis Riley +4000

Stewart Cink +4000

Brandon Wu +5000

Kevin Yu +5500

Dylan Wu +5500

MJ Daffue +6000

Matti Schmid +6000

Kramer Hickok +6000

C.T. Pan +6000

Vince Whaley +6000

Peter Kuest +6000

Lanto Griffin +6500

Troy Merritt +7000

Justin Lower +7000

Zecheng Dou +7500

Ben Martin +8000

David Lipsky +8000

Russell Knox +8000

Harry Hall +8000

Adam Long +8000

Sam Bennett +9000

Patton Kizzire +9000

Peter Malnati +9000

Carl Yuan +9000

Andrew Novak +9000

Martin Laird +9000

Austin Smotherman +9000

Ryan Moore +10000

Charley Hoffman +11000

Doc Redman +11000

Henrik Norlander +11000

Camilo Villegas +11000

Kelly Kraft +12000

Austin Cook +12000

Jimmy Walker +12000

Nico Echavarria +12000

Hank Lebioda +12000

S.Y. Noh +12000

Robert Streb +15000

Ryan Gerard +15000

Brice Garnett +15000

Scott Piercy +15000

Brent Grant +15000