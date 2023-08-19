The field has been trimmed to 50 players, but the stakes have intensified as players travel to the 2023 BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club. Returning to the site of the epic playoff between Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson in 2020, the BMW Championship will once again serve as the penultimate event of the postseason with players vying for a top-30 spot in the season-long race to qualify for next week's Tour Championship.

Entry into this week's field will allow players to tee it up in next year's signature events, but major championship exemptions, playing status and much more remain on the line. Rahm finds himself in pole position after a less-than-stellar postseason opener at the St. Jude Championship. He is followed closely by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and a roaring Rory McIlroy, who has eight straight top-10 finishes dating back to May's PGA Championship.

Through 36 holes of play, it's Max Homa who sits atop the leaderboard at 10 under following a sensational Friday at Olympia Fields. Homa was on fire with the putter, and is now in prime position entering the weekend to be in control next week at the Tour Championship.

Two-time defending BMW Championship Patrick Cantlay hopes to become the first man since Steve Stricker in 2011 to win a tournament three years in a row. Xander Schauffele, Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa round out those in good standing but without a win this season. Rickie Fowler, Viktor Hovland and Max Homa aim to add to their totals and improve their placing ahead of the staggered start at East Lake.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on Paramount+

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 9:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:15 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on CBS

Live streaming: 2-6 p.m. on Paramount+

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio