The PGA Tour's 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on this week when 50 players tee off in the second leg of the PGA playoffs, the 2023 BMW Championship beginning Thursday at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. After one leg of the playoffs, the top three in the FedEx Cup standings remain unchanged: No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Lucas Glover has skyrocketed to No. 4 after winning the last two weeks. The top 30 players after the BMW will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

This week, McIlroy is the favorite in the latest 2023 BMW Championship odds, at +650. Scheffler (+700), Rahm (+900), Patrick Cantlay (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) round out the top six choices in the PGA odds. Before locking in any 2023 BMW picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 23-12-1 and returning 8.76 units over that span. That's a $876 profit for $100 bettors in the past 12 weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rahm even though he is among the favorites at +900. Ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings, Rahm has four wins, two seconds and 10 top 10 finishes in 18 starts this year. He is coming off a 37th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was a no-cut event with a 70-player field.

The performance continued a stretch of up-and-down play for Rahm. Two starts ago he finished second in the Open Championship, but three starts ago he missed the cut in the Travelers Championship. "His metrics and form appear to be the most fragile among the elite players," Nejad told SportsLine. See all his picks at SportsLine.

However, Nejad is high on the chances of Tommy Fleetwood, who is +2200. No. 10 in the FedEx Cup standings, Fleetwood has one second and eight top 10 finishes in 19 PGA Tour events this year. Last week he tied for third in the FedEx St. Jude, finishing one stroke out of a playoff.

Fleetwood has been knocking on the door of his first PGA Tour victory. In his last six starts, he has five top 10 finishes and three top five finishes. "All aspects of his game have been clicking since early June, and I think he's ready to cash in," Nejad told SportsLine. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

Rory McIlroy +650

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +900

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Viktor Hovland +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Max Homa +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Rickie Fowler +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Lucas Glover +3000

Cameron Young +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Jason Day +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Brian Harman +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Justin Rose +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Emiliano Grillo +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

J.T. Poston +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Adam Hadwin +8500

Eric Cole +8500

Taylor Moore +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Brendon Todd +12500

Harris English +12500

Adam Schenk +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Andrew Putnam +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Patrick Rodgers +17500

Tom Hoge +20000

Seamus Power +20000