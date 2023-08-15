The PGA Tour's 2023 FedEx Cup Playoffs roll on this week when 50 players tee off in the second leg of the PGA playoffs, the 2023 BMW Championship beginning Thursday at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. After one leg of the playoffs, the top three in the FedEx Cup standings remain unchanged: No. 1 Jon Rahm, No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and No. 3 Rory McIlroy. Lucas Glover has skyrocketed to No. 4 after winning the last two weeks. The top 30 players after the BMW will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
This week, McIlroy is the favorite in the latest 2023 BMW Championship odds, at +650. Scheffler (+700), Rahm (+900), Patrick Cantlay (+1000), Viktor Hovland (+1600) and Xander Schauffele (+1600) round out the top six choices in the PGA odds. Before locking in any 2023 BMW picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 23-12-1 and returning 8.76 units over that span. That's a $876 profit for $100 bettors in the past 12 weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 BMW Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is completely fading Rahm even though he is among the favorites at +900. Ranked No. 1 in the FedEx Cup standings, Rahm has four wins, two seconds and 10 top 10 finishes in 18 starts this year. He is coming off a 37th in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was a no-cut event with a 70-player field.
The performance continued a stretch of up-and-down play for Rahm. Two starts ago he finished second in the Open Championship, but three starts ago he missed the cut in the Travelers Championship. "His metrics and form appear to be the most fragile among the elite players," Nejad told SportsLine. See all his picks at SportsLine.
However, Nejad is high on the chances of Tommy Fleetwood, who is +2200. No. 10 in the FedEx Cup standings, Fleetwood has one second and eight top 10 finishes in 19 PGA Tour events this year. Last week he tied for third in the FedEx St. Jude, finishing one stroke out of a playoff.
Fleetwood has been knocking on the door of his first PGA Tour victory. In his last six starts, he has five top 10 finishes and three top five finishes. "All aspects of his game have been clicking since early June, and I think he's ready to cash in," Nejad told SportsLine. See whom else to back at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 BMW Championship picks
2023 BMW Championship odds, field, contenders
Rory McIlroy +650
Scottie Scheffler +700
Jon Rahm +900
Patrick Cantlay +1000
Xander Schauffele +1600
Viktor Hovland +1600
Tommy Fleetwood +2200
Tyrrell Hatton +2500
Max Homa +2500
Collin Morikawa +2800
Rickie Fowler +2800
Jordan Spieth +3000
Lucas Glover +3000
Cameron Young +3500
Hideki Matsuyama +3500
Wyndham Clark +4000
Russell Henley +4000
Tom Kim +4500
Jason Day +4500
Tony Finau +4500
Sungjae Im +4500
Byeong Hun An +4500
Brian Harman +5000
Corey Conners +5000
Matt Fitzpatrick +5500
Sam Burns +5500
Justin Rose +6000
Cam Davis +6000
Sepp Straka +6000
Emiliano Grillo +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
J.T. Poston +7000
Si Woo Kim +7000
Sahith Theegala +8000
Adam Hadwin +8500
Eric Cole +8500
Taylor Moore +10000
Chris Kirk +10000
Brendon Todd +12500
Harris English +12500
Adam Schenk +12500
Denny McCarthy +12500
Kurt Kitayama +15000
Adam Svensson +15000
Lee Hodges +15000
Andrew Putnam +17500
Nick Taylor +17500
Patrick Rodgers +17500
Tom Hoge +20000
Seamus Power +20000