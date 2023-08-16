The red-hot Lucas Glover will try to win his third straight tournament when he tees off in the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 2023 BMW Championship beginning Thursday at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. Two weeks ago, the 43-year-old Glover won the Wyndham Championship to earn his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. And then last week, Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship and vault to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings. This week, Glover is +2800 in the latest 2023 BMW Championship odds.

Rory McIlroy is the +650 favorite in the 2023 BMW Championship field, while Scottie Scheffler (+700) and Jon Rahm (+900) round out the top three choices. The top 30 players after the BMW Championship will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Before locking in any 2023 BMW Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 23-12-1 and returning 8.76 units over that span. That's a $876 profit for $100 bettors in the past 12 weeks.

Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has focused his attention on the 2023 BMW Championship field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. See who they are at SportsLine.

Top 2023 BMW Championship expert picks

One surprise: Nejad is taking a stand against Rahm. The reigning Masters champion, Rahm won the BMW the last time it was played at Olympia Fields. Three years ago he shot a course-record 64 in the final round and defeated Dustin Johnson in a playoff to win the BMW.

But after starting 2023 on fire, Rahm has cooled off considerably. Since winning the Masters in early April he has just three top 10 finishes in eight starts. "His metrics and form appear to be the most fragile among the elite players," Nejad told SportsLine. See all his picks at SportsLine.

However, Nejad is bullish on Tommy Fleetwood. Listed at +2200 in the BMW Championship odds, Fleetwood enters the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked No. 15 in the world. He is in the midst of his best season on the PGA Tour, having set career highs in earnings ($6.3 million) and top-10 finishes (eight).

Nejad likes that Fleetwood's game is trending in the right direction. Since the start of the summer, he has finished second, third, fifth, sixth, and 10th in six events. "All aspects of his game have been clicking since early June, and I think he's ready to cash in," Nejad said. See whom else to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 BMW Championship picks

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 BMW Championship and is backing several longshots, including one who is priced higher than 40-1. This player "has been excellent lately across all the strokes gained metrics" and is a longshot who could surprise. You can see his PGA Tour picks only at SportsLine.

So which players should you target or avoid for the 2023 BMW Championship, and which player in the BMW Championship 2023 field could bring a huge payday at more than 40-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Sia Nejad's top picks for BMW Championship 2023, all from the expert who was up more than 70 units on his recent golf picks.

2023 BMW Championship odds, field, contenders

See Nejad's picks, best bets and predictions here.

Rory McIlroy +650

Scottie Scheffler +700

Jon Rahm +900

Patrick Cantlay +1000

Xander Schauffele +1600

Viktor Hovland +1600

Tommy Fleetwood +2200

Tyrrell Hatton +2500

Max Homa +2500

Collin Morikawa +2800

Rickie Fowler +2800

Jordan Spieth +3000

Lucas Glover +3000

Cameron Young +3500

Hideki Matsuyama +3500

Wyndham Clark +4000

Russell Henley +4000

Tom Kim +4500

Jason Day +4500

Tony Finau +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Byeong Hun An +4500

Brian Harman +5000

Corey Conners +5000

Matt Fitzpatrick +5500

Sam Burns +5500

Justin Rose +6000

Cam Davis +6000

Sepp Straka +6000

Emiliano Grillo +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

J.T. Poston +7000

Si Woo Kim +7000

Sahith Theegala +8000

Adam Hadwin +8500

Eric Cole +8500

Taylor Moore +10000

Chris Kirk +10000

Brendon Todd +12500

Harris English +12500

Adam Schenk +12500

Denny McCarthy +12500

Kurt Kitayama +15000

Adam Svensson +15000

Lee Hodges +15000

Andrew Putnam +17500

Nick Taylor +17500

Patrick Rodgers +17500

Tom Hoge +20000

Seamus Power +20000