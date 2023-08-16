The red-hot Lucas Glover will try to win his third straight tournament when he tees off in the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the 2023 BMW Championship beginning Thursday at Olympia Fields outside Chicago. Two weeks ago, the 43-year-old Glover won the Wyndham Championship to earn his way into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. And then last week, Glover defeated Patrick Cantlay in a playoff to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship and vault to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup standings. This week, Glover is +2800 in the latest 2023 BMW Championship odds.
Rory McIlroy is the +650 favorite in the 2023 BMW Championship field, while Scottie Scheffler (+700) and Jon Rahm (+900) round out the top three choices. The top 30 players after the BMW Championship will advance to the season-ending Tour Championship next week at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta. Before locking in any 2023 BMW Championship picks, make sure you see the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf betting and fantasy expert Sia Nejad.
Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and in betting head-to-head matchups. The expert has been on fire on head-to-head matchups since the Charles Schwab Challenge, going 23-12-1 and returning 8.76 units over that span. That's a $876 profit for $100 bettors in the past 12 weeks.
Nejad also nailed 75-1 longshot Wyndham Clark as the outright winner at the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two first-round leaders and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in seven of nine weeks. He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.
Top 2023 BMW Championship expert picks
One surprise: Nejad is taking a stand against Rahm. The reigning Masters champion, Rahm won the BMW the last time it was played at Olympia Fields. Three years ago he shot a course-record 64 in the final round and defeated Dustin Johnson in a playoff to win the BMW.
But after starting 2023 on fire, Rahm has cooled off considerably. Since winning the Masters in early April he has just three top 10 finishes in eight starts. "His metrics and form appear to be the most fragile among the elite players," Nejad told SportsLine.
However, Nejad is bullish on Tommy Fleetwood. Listed at +2200 in the BMW Championship odds, Fleetwood enters the second leg of the FedEx Cup Playoffs ranked No. 15 in the world. He is in the midst of his best season on the PGA Tour, having set career highs in earnings ($6.3 million) and top-10 finishes (eight).
Nejad likes that Fleetwood's game is trending in the right direction. Since the start of the summer, he has finished second, third, fifth, sixth, and 10th in six events. "All aspects of his game have been clicking since early June, and I think he's ready to cash in," Nejad said.
