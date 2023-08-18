The field may be trimmed to 50 players, but the purse at the 2023 BMW Championship remains the same as other elevated events with $20 million being up for grabs at Olympia Fields this week. Representing the same dollar amount as the St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship's purse will allow players to line their pockets while hopefully lining the fairways around the difficult par 70.

The winner's share comes in at $3,600,000, the same dollar amount as full-field designated events in 2023. Those who finish inside the top 11 will cash north of $500,000 each with all players inside the top 40 collecting at least six figures.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will need a top-five finish if he is to surpass the $20 million mark. To put Scheffler's season into context, Tiger Woods' on-course earnings for his entire career is slightly north of $120 million.

Scheffler is one of six players to earn more than $10 million this season with two-time defending BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay bringing up the rear of this group that includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark. Still without a victory this season, Cantlay has made a smidge more than $10 million this campaign and has eyes on adding to this total.

2023 BMW Championship prize money, purse

Total purse: $20 million

1st — $3,600,000

2nd — $2,160,000

3rd — $1,360,000

4th — $990,000

5th — $830,000

6th — $750,000

7th — $695,000

8th — $640,000

9th — $600,000

10th — $560,000

11th — $520,000

12th — $480,000

13th — $441,000

14th — $402,000

15th — $382,000

16th — $362,000

17th — $342,000

18th — $322,000

19th — $302,000

20th — $282,000

21st — $262,000

22nd — $245,000

23rd — $229,000

24th — $213,000

25th — $197,000

26th — $181,000

27th — $174,000

28th — $167,000

29th — $160,000

30th — $153,000

31st — $146,000

32nd — $139,000

33rd — $132,000

34th — $127,000

35th — $122,000

36th — $117,000

37th — $112,000

38th — $108,000

39th — $104,000

40th — $100,000

41st — $96,000

42nd — $92,000

43rd — $88,000

44th — $84,000

45th — $80,000

46th — $76,000

47th — $72,000

48th — $70,000

49th — $68,000

50th — $66,000