The field may be trimmed to 50 players, but the purse at the 2023 BMW Championship remains the same as other elevated events with $20 million being up for grabs at Olympia Fields this week. Representing the same dollar amount as the St. Jude Championship, the BMW Championship's purse will allow players to line their pockets while hopefully lining the fairways around the difficult par 70.
The winner's share comes in at $3,600,000, the same dollar amount as full-field designated events in 2023. Those who finish inside the top 11 will cash north of $500,000 each with all players inside the top 40 collecting at least six figures.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler will need a top-five finish if he is to surpass the $20 million mark. To put Scheffler's season into context, Tiger Woods' on-course earnings for his entire career is slightly north of $120 million.
Scheffler is one of six players to earn more than $10 million this season with two-time defending BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay bringing up the rear of this group that includes Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Wyndham Clark. Still without a victory this season, Cantlay has made a smidge more than $10 million this campaign and has eyes on adding to this total.
2023 BMW Championship prize money, purse
Total purse: $20 million
1st — $3,600,000
2nd — $2,160,000
3rd — $1,360,000
4th — $990,000
5th — $830,000
6th — $750,000
7th — $695,000
8th — $640,000
9th — $600,000
10th — $560,000
11th — $520,000
12th — $480,000
13th — $441,000
14th — $402,000
15th — $382,000
16th — $362,000
17th — $342,000
18th — $322,000
19th — $302,000
20th — $282,000
21st — $262,000
22nd — $245,000
23rd — $229,000
24th — $213,000
25th — $197,000
26th — $181,000
27th — $174,000
28th — $167,000
29th — $160,000
30th — $153,000
31st — $146,000
32nd — $139,000
33rd — $132,000
34th — $127,000
35th — $122,000
36th — $117,000
37th — $112,000
38th — $108,000
39th — $104,000
40th — $100,000
41st — $96,000
42nd — $92,000
43rd — $88,000
44th — $84,000
45th — $80,000
46th — $76,000
47th — $72,000
48th — $70,000
49th — $68,000
50th — $66,000