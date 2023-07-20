The 151st Open Championship has arrived with four days of pristine golf ahead at Royal Liverpool. Hosting the Claret Jug for the first time since 2014, Hoylake, England, has been filled to the brim with the best golfers in the game all week with some notable names seeking to find success on that has been a long time coming.

Fresh off a victory at the Scottish Open, the last man to win an Open at Royal Liverpool is seeking to capture consecutive tournaments with Rory McIlroy entering as the clear favorite at 21/4, according to Caesars Sportsbook. McIlroy has spent the last nine years seeking his fifth major, and his last victory at Hoylake was part of an incredible run that saw him win consecutive major trophies.

Ironically, the man who finished second to McIlroy in 2014, Rickie Fowler, happens to be seeing a career resurgence. Fowler led for most of the U.S. Open last month only to see his effort fall short in the end, but he followed that up by winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic a few weeks ago for his first victory since 2019.

While Scottie Scheffler has seen more recent success as the No. 1 golfer in the world, he's yet to convert his statistical success this year into a second career major victory. He finished T10 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship and 3rd at the U.S. Open but still needs a major trophy to add some hardware to what has already been a lucrative campaign.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries: We have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Open Championship from start to finish throughout the week. Be sure to check out our complete Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow from now until Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 20

Round 1 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)