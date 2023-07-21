The 151st Open Championship has arrived with three days of pristine golf remaining at Royal Liverpool. A trio of somewhat-unlikely leaders is on top after 18 holes as Hoylake, England, remains filled to the brim with the best golfers in the game all seeking to hoist the Claret Jug. With Hoylake hosting for the first time since 2014, there are notable names seeking to find success on that has been a long time coming.

Fresh off a victory at the Scottish Open, the last man to win an Open at Royal Liverpool is seeking to capture consecutive tournaments with Rory McIlroy entering as the clear favorite. However, McIlroy sits five shots back of the three co-leaders after a relatively mundane first-round effort as he seeks his first major after a nine-year drought.

While Scottie Scheffler has seen more recent success as the No. 1 golfer in the world, he's yet to convert his absurd statistics into a second career major victory. He finished T10 at the Masters, T2 at the PGA Championship and 3rd at the U.S. Open but still needs a major trophy to add some hardware to what has already been a lucrative campaign.

Enter Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman, who grew up about 30 minutes from Hoylake, sits as one of three co-leaders alongside Emiliano Grillo and South African amateur Christo Lamprecht, the latter of whom shocked the golf world as the early leader in the clubhouse. Fleetwood is not only seeking his first career major but his first victory in a PGA Tour event. He has three top-five finishes in his last six majors and entered this Open with a pair of top-four finishes in the last three such events.

There is so much to follow this week that it can be overwhelming at times. No worries because we have you covered. CBS Sports is offering live coverage of the 2023 Open Championship from start to finish throughout the week. Be sure to check out our complete Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can follow from now until Sunday.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 21

Round 2 start time: 1:30 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Peacock

Early coverage -- 1:30-4 a.m.

Featured Groups -- 3 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 5:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Late coverage -- 3-4 p.m.

TV coverage: 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)