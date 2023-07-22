The 151st Open Championship continues Saturday with two days of pristine golf remaining at Royal Liverpool. A trio of somewhat-unlikely leaders was on top after 18 holes in Hoylake, England, but an even more unlikely leader emerged entering the weekend with Brian Harman, who has not won on the PGA Tour since 2017, sitting five strokes clear of the field at 10 under.

With Hoylake hosting for the first time since 2014 and a loaded field featuring most of the game's best golfers going after the Claret Jug, this tournament is far from over. Englishman Tommy Fleetwood shot even-par on Friday to remain 5 under, though he's the closest to Harman. Other notable names in contention but even further back include Jason Day (-3), Jordan Spieth and Cameron Young (-2), and Rory McIlroy (-1). Fresh off a victory at the Scottish Open, McIlroy is the last man to win an Open at Royal Liverpool.

Fleetwood, who grew up about 30 minutes from Hoylake, sat as one of three co-leaders after 18 holes. He is not only seeking his first career major but his first victory in a PGA Tour event. Fleetwood has three top-five finishes in his last six majors and entered this Open with a pair of top-four finishes in the last three such events.

