The 151st Open Championship wraps play Sunday at Royal Liverpool with just 18 holes of pristine golf remaining in Hoylake, England. The leaderboard has been unlikely and frequently shifting throughout the week, though one constant has finally emerged. Brian Harman, who has not won on the PGA Tour since 2017, maintained the five-stroke advantage he took into Moving Day sitting at 12 under through 54 holes and five shots clear of his next-closest competitor.

With Hoylake hosting for the first time since 2014 and a loaded field featuring most of the game's best golfers going after the Claret Jug, this tournament is far from over despite Harman's lead. American Cameron Young used a 66 to move into second behind Harman, while Jon Rahm fired a personal major-record 63 on Saturday to rocket up the leaderboard into solo third, six back of the lead.

Jason Day, Viktor Hovland and Tommy Fleetwood are among a group at 5 under, though it will likely take Harman sliding backward Sunday for any of them to find themselves in contention. Fleetwood, who grew up about 30 minutes from Hoylake and emerged as the 18-hole co-leader after Thursday's first round, has been the fan favorite all week. He continues to seek not only his first career major but his first victory in a PGA Tour event.

There has been so much to follow this week that it could have been overwhelming at times. No worries because CBS Sports was with you the entire way and will be here again Sunday with live coverage of the 2023 Open Championship from start to finish. Be sure to check out our complete Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can catch the action.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 23

Round 4 start time: 2:45 a.m. [Tee times]

Open live stream: 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock

Featured Groups -- 5 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Featured Holes -- 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Early TV coverage: 4-7 a.m. on USA Network, fuboTV (Try for free)

TV coverage: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on NBC, fuboTV (Try for free)