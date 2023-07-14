No golfer has repeated at the Open Championship since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008. Cameron Smith will try to break that lull when he tees off at the 2023 Open Championship at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on Thursday, July 20 after winning last year's event. Smith is going off at 20-1 in the 2023 Open Championship odds on Caesars Sportsbook. The Open Championship 2023 will be the first major played at Royal Liverpool Golf Club since 2014. Rory McIlroy, who is 9-1 among the 2023 Open Championship contenders, won the Open in 2014 but hasn't won a major since.

Jon Rahm is the 15-2 Open Championship favorite, while Scottie Scheffler, the No. 1 golfer in the world, is 9-1.

Top 2023 Open Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Open Championship 2023: Jordan Spieth (18-1), the 2017 British Open champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles at Royal Liverpool and doesn't even crack the top 10. Spieth competed at the Open in 2014 when it was held at this same course, but he finished a disappointing 36th. That is his second-worst Open Championship finish across his nine starts at the event.

Since winning the 2017 Open Championship, Spieth has just two other victories, neither of which is a major. Since that 2017 win, he has more major finishes outside the top 25 (12) than inside (11). With a season ranking of 136th in driving accuracy percentage (55.78%), Spieth's game isn't where it needs to be heading into the Open Championship 2023, and his past major struggles make him one to avoid in 2023 Open Championship bets.

The model has also locked in its projection for Rory McIlroy (9-1), the No. 3-ranked player in the world and the 2014 Open champion. The four-time major winner should feel comfortable on the course after winning there in 2014, but McIlroy hasn't won a major title since.

He has performed well in the majority of recent majors, however, with top-10 finishes in six of his seven majors over the last two years while also missing the cut at the 2023 Masters. McIlroy has 17 finishes inside the top 10 over his last 31 majors while missing the cut six times over that span. The 34-year-old former No. 1 golfer looks to become just the 21st golfer to win five majors when he competes at the 2023 Open Championship. See where every golfer finishes here.

On the other hand, the model has examined Jon Rahm's (15-2) chances to win his second major championship of the season. Rahm opened the 2022-23 PGA Tour season in dominant form. He finished in the top eight in his first seven events, including three victories. After a rougher March, including having to withdraw from the Players Championship, Rahm won the Masters.

However, the No. 2 golfer in the world has slowed down since, failing to win any of his six tournaments since taking the green jacket and only logging two top-10 finishes. Rahm missed the cut at the Travelers Championship, his first missed cut not due to injury since September 2021, in his most recent tournament. The 28-year-old is second on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained, including ranking third in tee-to-green and approaching the green. Will we see the golfer that dominated the first half of the season or a Rahm finishing toward the middle of the pack at the 2023 Open Championship in the final major of the year? See the full 2023 Open Championship projections from the model here.

How to make 2023 Open Championship picks

The model is also targeting five golfers with Open Championship odds 2023 of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs.

2023 Open Championship odds

2023 Open Championship odds, field

Jon Rahm +750

Scottie Scheffler +900

Rory McIlroy +900

Brooks Koepka +1400

Jordan Spieth +1800

Viktor Hovland +1800

Cameron Smith +2000

Collin Morikawa +2200

Xander Schauffele +2500

Patrick Cantlay +2500

Cameron Young +2800

Matt Fitzpatrick +2800

Tyrrell Hatton +2800

Justin Thomas +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +3000

Dustin Johnson +3000

Tony Finau +3500

Max Homa +3500

Shane Lowry +4000

Bryson DeChambeau +4000

Joohyung (Tom) Kim +4000

Justin Rose +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Rickie Fowler +4500

Sungjae Im +5000

Hideki Matsuyama +5000

Sahith Theegala +6000

Corey Conners +7000

Joaquin Niemann +7000

Paul Casey +7500

Billy Horschel +8000

Adam Scott +8000

Marc Leishman +8000

Ryan Fox +8000

Robert MacIntyre +8000

Russell Henley +8000

Patrick Reed +8500

Abraham Ancer +8500

Aaron Wise +9000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +10000

Sergio Garcia +10000

Thomas Pieters +10000

Seamus Power +10000

Keegan Bradley +10000

Louis Oosthuizen +10000

Tom Hoge +10000

Phil Mickelson +10000

Adrian Meronk +12500

Lucas Herbert +12500

Gary Woodland +12500

Francesco Molinari +12500

Keith Mitchell +12500

Padraig Harrington +15000

Brian Harman +15000

KH Lee +15000

Harold Varner +15000

Mackenzie Hughes +15000

Sepp Straka +17500

JJ Spaun +20000

J.T. Poston +20000

Lee Westwood +20000

Danny Willett +20000

Cameron Tringale +20000

Luke List +25000

Stewart Cink +30000

Trey Mullinax +30000

Zach Johnson +30000

Darren Clarke +50000

Ernie Els +50000