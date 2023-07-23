Hoisting the Claret Jug at the conclusion of this 151st Open Championship on Sunday was one of most desired moments that could occur in golf this season. Brian Harman earned that honor with a sterling four days of play at Royal Liverpool including one of the best putting performances in a major we have seen in quite some time.

Beyond now being able to bump shoulders with the likes of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy as major champions at Royal Liverpool, Harman will bring home to the United States some hardware and a tremendous $3 million check by claiming the winner's prize.

The R&A increased the purse for the 2023 Open significantly, ballooning it to $16.5 million up from the $14 million total payout available last year when The Open was held on the Old Course at St. Andrews. While more is being paid out to golfers than ever by the R&A, The Open still sits behind the U.S. Open ($20 million), Masters ($18 million) and PGA Championship ($17.5 million) among major payouts.

"Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers before the tournament. "While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men's professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women's Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf. We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport."

In 2016, the total prize money paid out was $8.5 million. Because of the exchange rate, it was actually higher back in 2014 when McIlroy won his third major championship at Royal Liverpool. The purse that week was over $9.2 million.

Here's a look at the full purse and each individual payout for the 151st Open Championship.

2023 Open Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $16.5 million

1st (Winner): $3,000,000 -- Brian Harman

2nd: $1,708,000 -- Jon Rahm, Jason Day, Tom Kim, Sepp Straka ($1,084,625 each)

3rd: $1,095,000

4th: $851,000

5th: $684,500

6th: $593,000 -- Rory McIlroy, Emiliano Grillo ($551,250 each)

7th: $509,500

8th: $429,700 -- Cameron Young, Shubhankar Sharma ($403,350 each)

9th: $377,000

10th: $340,500 -- Tommy Fleetwood, Max Homa, Matthew Jordan ($308,400 each)

11th: $310,000

12th: $274,700

13th: $258,300 -- Henrik Stenson, Hideki Matsuyama, Thomas Detry ($241,633 each)

14th: $241,800

15th: $224,800

16th: $206,600 -- Laurie Canter, Xander Schauffele, Alex Fitzpatrick, Viktor Hovland ($192,575 each)

17th: $196,600

18th: $187,500

19th: $179,600

20th: $171,100 -- Tyrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Antoine Rozner ($163,067 each)

21st: $163,100

22nd: $155,000

23rd: $146,700 -- Adrian Meronk, Scottie Scheffler, Matthew Southgate, Louis Oosthuizen, Alex Noren, Stewart Cink, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, Nicolai Hojgaard ($121,490 each)

24th: $138,500

25th: $133,800

26th: $128,000

27th: $123,300

28th: $119,100

29th: $113,800

30th: $108,000

31st: $104,500

32nd: $99,200

33rd: $95,700 -- Adam Scott, Oliver Wilson, Patrick Cantlay, Richard Bland, Wyndham Clark, Cameron Smith, Patrick Reed, Romain Langasque ($84,113 each)

34th: $93,000

35th: $89,800

36th: $86,200

37th: $82,200

38th: $78,000

39th: $75,200

40th: $72,800

41st: $69,800 -- Marcel Siem, Victor Perez, Hurly Long, Jordan Smith, J.T. Poston, Alexander Bjork, Min Woo Lee, Matt Fitzpatrick ($58,725 each)

42nd: $66,400

43rd: $63,400

44th: $59,800

45th: $56,400

46th: $53,400

47th: $51,300

48th: $49,300

49th: $47,000 -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Abraham Ancer, Brendon Todd ($45,933 each)

50th: $45,900

51st: $44,900

52nd: $44,100 -- Ryan Fox, Corey Conners, Michael Stewart ($43,433 each)

53rd: $43,400

54th: $42,800

55th: $42,100 -- Andrew Putnam, Gary Woodland, Adrian Otaegui, Zach Johnson ($41,375 each)

56th: $41,500

57th: $41,100

58th: $40,800

59th: $40,500 -- Brandon Robinson-Thompson

60th: $40,200 -- Scott Stallings, Bryson DeChambeau, Kurt Kitayama, Rikuya Hoshino ($39,900 each)

61st: $40,000

62nd: $39,800

63rd: $39,600

64th: $39,400 -- Padraig Harrington, Brooks Koepka, Richie Ramsay, Guido Migliozzi ($39,025 each)

65th: $39,200

66th: $38,900

67th: $38,600

68th: $38,300 -- Danny Willett, David Lingmerth, Sami Valimaki ($38,033 each)

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,800

71st: $37,675 -- Robert MacIntyre, Thomas Pieters, Joost Luiten ($37,550 each)

72nd: $37,550

73rd: $37,425

74th: $37,300 -- Christo Lamprecht (a), Thirston Lawrence

75th: $37,175 -- Zack Fischer (76th)

Because more than 70 pros qualified for the final two rounds, additional prize money was be added. According to the R&A, prize money decreased by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $36,550.