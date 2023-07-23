It's not the most lucrative championship that will be played this year, but hoisting the Claret Jug at the conclusion of this 151st Open Championship on Sunday may be perhaps the most desired moment for some of the best golfers in the world this season. The 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool -- where Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods stand as the last two champions -- has an even longer list of iconic winners at this venue, including Peter Thomson, Bobby Jones and Walter Hagen.

The R&A has increased its purse for this year's event, moving up from last year's $14 million payout at the Old Course at St. Andrews to $16.5 million, an 18% increase. Still, it's the smallest purse of the four major championships.

Masters: $18 million

PGA Championship: $17.5 million

U.S. Open: $20 million

Open Championship: $16.5 million

"Our aim is to ensure The Open remains at the pinnacle of world golf and we have almost doubled the prize fund since 2016," said R&A CEO Martin Slumbers. "While we are seeing substantial increases in prize money across the men's professional game, we are fulfilling our wider obligation to the sport by elevating the AIG Women's Open, strengthening pathways in the elite amateur game and encouraging more people around the world to play golf. We believe that getting this balance right is vital to the long-term future of the sport."

In 2016, the total prize money paid out was $8.5 million. Because of the exchange rate, it was actually higher back in 2014 when McIlroy won his third major championship at Royal Liverpool. The purse that week was over $9.2 million.

Here's a look at the full purse and each individual payout for the 151st Open Championship.

2023 Open Championship purse, prize money

Total purse: $16.5 million

1st (Winner): $3,000,000

2nd: $1,708,000

3rd: $1,095,000

4th: $851,000

5th: $684,500

6th: $593,000

7th: $509,500

8th: $429,700

9th: $377,000

10th: $340,500

11th: $310,000

12th: $274,700

13th: $258,300

14th: $241,800

15th: $224,800

16th: $206,600

17th: $196,600

18th: $187,500

19th: $179,600

20th: $171,100

21st: $163,100

22nd: $155,000

23rd: $146,700

24th: $138,500

25th: $133,800

26th: $128,000

27th: $123,300

28th: $119,100

29th: $113,800

30th: $108,000

31st: $104,500

32nd: $99,200

33rd: $95,700

34th: $93,000

35th: $89,800

36th: $86,200

37th: $82,200

38th: $78,000

39th: $75,200

40th: $72,800

41st: $69,800

42nd: $66,400

43rd: $63,400

44th: $59,800

45th: $56,400

46th: $53,400

47th: $51,300

48th: $49,300

49th: $47,000

50th: $45,900

51st: $44,900

52nd: $44,100

53rd: $43,400

54th: $42,800

55th: $42,100

56th: $41,500

57th: $41,100

58th: $40,800

59th: $40,500

60th: $40,200

61st: $40,000

62nd: $39,800

63rd: $39,600

64th: $39,400

65th: $39,200

66th: $38,900

67th: $38,600

68th: $38,300

69th: $38,000

70th: $37,800

If more than 70 pros qualify for the final two rounds, additional prize money will be added, according to the R&A. Prize money will decrease by $125 per qualifying place above 70 to a minimum of $36,550.