Moving Day has never felt so important as Brian Harman has one hand on the Claret Jug halfway through the 2023 Open Championship. Sitting at 10 under and a full five strokes clear of his nearest competitor, first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood, Harman will look to fend off a rabid chasing pack beginning Saturday morning.

The English crowd will undoubtedly be cheering for Fleetwood, and the big names in the lead up to the final game will also give them plenty to holler about. Narrowly securing himself a weekend tee time, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut on the number and will be rewarded with a 4:05 a.m. ET tee time alongside Adam Scott.

Scheffler is not the only premier player off early as Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay will go at 4:15 a.m. with defending champion Cameron Smith playing alongside last year's U.S. Open winner, Matthew Fitzpatrick, at 5:30 a.m.

Rory McIlroy still has an outside chance to collect major No. 5. Only nine players separate McIlroy from Harman, but unfortunately, so do nine strokes. The 34-year-old will begin his march to track down the lefty at 9:30 a.m alongside Max Homa.

Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Round 3 on Saturday. Don't miss our complete 2023 Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much golf as possible throughout the weekend.

2023 Open tee times, Round 3 pairings



All times Eastern