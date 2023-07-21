Moving Day has never felt so important as Brian Harman has one hand on the Claret Jug halfway through the 2023 Open Championship. Sitting at 10 under and a full five strokes clear of his nearest competitor, first-round leader Tommy Fleetwood, Harman will look to fend off a rabid chasing pack beginning Saturday morning.
The English crowd will undoubtedly be cheering for Fleetwood, and the big names in the lead up to the final game will also give them plenty to holler about. Narrowly securing himself a weekend tee time, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler made the cut on the number and will be rewarded with a 4:05 a.m. ET tee time alongside Adam Scott.
Scheffler is not the only premier player off early as Brooks Koepka and Patrick Cantlay will go at 4:15 a.m. with defending champion Cameron Smith playing alongside last year's U.S. Open winner, Matthew Fitzpatrick, at 5:30 a.m.
Rory McIlroy still has an outside chance to collect major No. 5. Only nine players separate McIlroy from Harman, but unfortunately, so do nine strokes. The 34-year-old will begin his march to track down the lefty at 9:30 a.m alongside Max Homa.
Let's take a look at the entire slate of tee times and pairings for Round 3 on Saturday. Don't miss our complete 2023 Open TV schedule and coverage guide so you can watch as much golf as possible throughout the weekend.
2023 Open tee times, Round 3 pairings
All times Eastern
- 3:55 a.m. -- Robert MacIntyre, Rickie Fowler
- 4:05 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler
- 4:15 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay
- 4:25 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings
- 4:35 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht
- 4:45 a.m. -- Victor Perez, Ryan Fox
- 5 a.m. -- Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth
- 5:10 a.m. -- Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki
- 5:20 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele
- 5:30 a.m. -- Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 5:40 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama, J.T. Poston
- 5:50 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed
- 6 a.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long
- 6:15 a.m. -- Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton
- 6:25 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im
- 6:35 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Corey Conners
- 6:45 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland
- 6:55 a.m. -- Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd
- 7:05 a.m. -- Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 7:15 a.m. -- Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten
- 7:30 a.m. -- Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk
- 7:40 a.m. -- Ben An, Oliver Wilson
- 7:50 a.m. -- Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer
- 8 a.m. -- Alex Noren, Marcel Siem
- 8:10 a.m. -- Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland
- 8:20 a.m. -- Tom Kim, Alexander Bjork
- 8:30 a.m. -- Laurie Canter, Richard Bland
- 8:45 a.m. -- Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard
- 8:55 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson
- 9:05 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan
- 9:15 a.m. -- Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi
- 9:25 a.m. -- Max Homa, Rory McIlroy
- 9:35 a.m. -- Thriston Lawrence, Matthew Southgate
- 9:45 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth
- 10 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui
- 10:10 a.m. -- Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma
- 10:20 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka
- 10:30 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman