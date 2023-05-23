Jordan Spieth played through a wrist injury at last week's PGA Championship. and the results showed he wasn't his true self. The 13-time PGA Tour winner finished tied for 29th but he improved his score each day, concluding with a 69 on Sunday. Could this signal optimism entering the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, which gets underway on Thursday in Forth Worth, Texas? Spieth has been a popular PGA DFS option for years and his positive progression could be enough of a light for daily Fantasy golf players.

Some top PGA golfers are sitting out the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge after the second major of the season, but there's still quality options to consider when forming a PGA DFS strategy on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings. Scottie Scheffler, the world's No. 1 golfer, will certainly be a popular selection in PGA DFS lineups, but who else can you trust in the PGA DFS player pool? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $8,700 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge is Scottie Scheffler at $11,500 on DraftKings and $12,000 on FanDuel. Scheffler finished tied for second at the PGA Championship last week, and has five top-five finishes in his last seven tournaments, which includes a win at the Players Championship on March 12.

The No. 1 golfer in the world comes with a hefty price tag, but his consistency has proven he's worth it. He's finished 11th or better in his last seven tournaments and is seemingly always in the championship picture on Sunday. The 26-year-old has finished in the top 10 in more than 71% of his events this season (10 of 14) with two victories. He is second in the FedEx Cup standings and leads all golfers on the tour in strokes gained (2.490). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Max Homa at $10,100 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Homa has two victories in 15 events this season, and he's finished in the top 10 in three of his last six events.

The 32-year-old is third in the FedEx Cup standings, trailing only Jon Rahm and Scheffler, with his efficient season. Homa has made 13 cuts with seven top-10 finishes this season. He is eighth in strokes gained (1.817) on the PGA Tour with top-20 strokes gained marks on tee to green, approach the green and putting. He's been one of the top putters this season, rankings fifth in strokes gained: putting, fourth in putting average and sixth in total putting. See who else to back right here.

