Michael Block will be a popular guy at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, but it's players like Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth who should make the most noise. They should be among the most sought-after golfers for 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf picks, but a strong post-major field offers numerous capable options. Among the other notable names teeing off Thursday at Colonial Country Club are Tony Finau and Max Homa, both two-time winners this season, and two-time major champion Collin Morikawa. Sam Burns, who beat Scheffler in a playoff for his third victory of last season, also is back to defend his title. So, who are the golfers you should target for your Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 fantasy golf lineups?

Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, and he and Hovland (14-1) tied for second at last week's PGA Championship. Should you grab one of them to anchor your 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf picks? Spieth (12-1) has eight top-10 finishes in 10 tries at Colonial, but should injury concerns keep you from backing the 2016 tournament champion? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman was on fire on his picks for last week's PGA Championship. The top three finishers at Oak Hill were all among his top five picks. He also knew Jon Rahm "could end up in trouble at times" with his wayward drives before the world No. 1 finished T-50. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high." He certainly proved that when he won by two strokes for his fifth major victory.

Holliman has been on a roll all season. He was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson before the Australian's first victory in more than five years. He also nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open, and longshot play Eric Cole (+10000) posted a top-five finish. The expert also had Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship.

One player Holliman loves this week is Morikawa, even though he hasn't been playing to the level of a two-time major champion. The expert thinks the 26-year-old's game is a perfect fit for Colonial, and he was a runner-up in the 2020 edition of this tournament. The California native's precision gives him an advantage. Holliman knows if he can put together a putting week like he did in 2020, he can win. Morikawa leads the tour in strokes gained approach and is sixth in driving accuracy. That should be a good combination this week.

On the other hand, the expert is steering clear of Burns, despite his impressive display last year. The 26-year-old had the advantage of playing before wind gusts of up to 30 mph whipped the field. The victory was his only top-25 finish in three outings at Colonial. Burns is one of the best putters in the world, ranking fourth on tour in strokes gained. But Holliman doesn't think that will make up for his poor iron play. Burns is 165th in greens in regulation and 130th in strokes gained tee to green. He also went 14-over to miss the cut last week, one of the worst scores in the field. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

