Scottie Scheffler is the headliner of the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field, and he'll have plenty of motivation at Colonial Country Club this week. Scheffler lost to Sam Burns in a playoff last year in Fort Worth, Texas, and he also comes in off a runner-up finish at last week's PGA Championship. The Dallas resident is one of around a dozen players with links to the Lone Star state who will tee off Thursday as part of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 field. They include 2016 tournament winner Jordan Spieth, as well as fellow University of Texas alums Beau Hossler, Cole Hammer and Pierceson Coody. Should those Texas ties play a role as you try to decide on your 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf lineups?

Scheffler is the clear 4-1 favorite in the latest 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds from Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Spieth (12-1), Tony Finau (14-1) and Viktor Hovland (14-1). Spieth has finished in the top 10 eight times in 10 tries at Colonial, but is he a no-brainer for your 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge fantasy golf picks? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. Holliman was on fire on his picks for last week's PGA Championship. The top three finishers at Oak Hill were all among his top five picks. He also knew Jon Rahm "could end up in trouble at times" with his wayward drives before the world No. 1 finished T-50. As for winner Brooks Koepka, Holliman said "he can beat anyone when stakes are high." He certainly proved that when he won by two strokes for his fifth major victory.

Holliman has been on a roll all season. He was all over Jason Day (+1800) as a top contender at the Byron Nelson before the Australian's first victory in more than five years. He also nailed Tony Finau (+850) as his top choice at the Mexico Open, and longshot play Eric Cole (+10000) posted a top-five finish. The expert also had Rahm (+750) No. 1 before his Masters victory and backed Scheffler (+1000) to win the Players Championship. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Holliman is strongly backing this week is Collin Morikawa (16-1). "It's time for the two-time major champ to get another victory," the expert says, "and this is the place to do it." The 26-year-old's last victory came at the 2021 Open Championship, but he has four top-10 finishes this season. Only a third-round 74 cost him a great finish at the PGA Championship, where he tied for 26th. Morikawa leads the tour in strokes gained approach and ranks sixth in driving accuracy. Keeping it out of trouble is the key at Colonial, so if Morikawa makes his putts, he can win there.

On the other hand, the expert wants nothing to do with Sam Burns (22-1) and barely has the defending champ in his top 10. Burns had the best weekend of his career at Colonial last year and has five tour victories, but he has been erratic all season. The 26-year-old has missed consecutive cuts, going 14-over par at Oak Hill, and has missed the top 25 nine times in 16 events. Burns ranks 114th in driving accuracy and 165th in greens in regulation. He's one of the best putters in the world (fourth in strokes gained), but it won't be enough to repeat at Colonial. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

For the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one who comes in at around 100-1. This golfer "is going to win a tournament this season," the expert says, and it could come at Colonial.

