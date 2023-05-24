Nine of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will take on Colonial Country Club for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Having traveled to the country club Ben Hogan made famous since the 1940s, the PGA Tour's stop in Fort Worth, Texas, marks its fourth and final event in the Lone Star State for the 2022-23 season.

This week's action is headlined by none other than world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Regaining the top spot in the world thanks to his runner-up finish at the 2023 PGA Championship, the local Texan now has eyes on winning in front of his home fans. Scheffler came agonizingly close to accomplishing this a season ago but ultimately fell to his good friend Sam Burns in extra holes.

Jordan Spieth looks to continue his spectacular history at Colonial. Winning this tournament in 2016, the world No. 11 has eight top-10 finishes in his 10 appearances, including three runner-up efforts. After having to withdraw from the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson due to a wrist injury, the 29-year-old appears healthy and returns to a comfortable spot on the calendar in his backyard.

Viktor Hovland hopes to shake off any signs of disappointment after falling to Brooks Koepka at Oak Hill Country Club. Max Homa and Tony Finau each have a chance to snag their third trophy of the season, while Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, Sungjae Im and Tommy Fleetwood still search for their first.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday



Round starts: 8:15 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8:15 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 8 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio