Nine of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings arrived at Colonial Country Club for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. Having traveled to the country club Ben Hogan made famous since the 1940s, the PGA Tour's stop in Fort Worth, Texas, marks its fourth and final event in the Lone Star State for the 2022-23 season.

This week's action is headlined by none other than world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. Regaining the top spot in the world thanks to his runner-up finish at the 2023 PGA Championship, the local Texan now has eyes on winning in front of his home fans. Scheffler came agonizingly close to accomplishing this a season ago but ultimately fell to his good friend Sam Burns in extra holes.

Through 36 holes of action, Scheffler is in the mix as the world No. 1 sits six back of the lead at 6 under after shooting back-to-back rounds of 67. In the lead at 12 under entering Moving Day is Harry Hall, who's in search of his first career PGA Tour victory. If he wants to achieve that goal, however, he'll have to be looking over his should as Scheffler is looking to make a push.

