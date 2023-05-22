If Sam Burns is able to finish on top of the leaderboard this week at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge, he'll become the first golfer to successfully defend his title since Ben Hogan (1952-53). Burns will have to stave off a number of serious contenders if he wants to rewrite the history books. Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa are among the experienced players looking to dethrone Burns and win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023.

Play gets underway from Colonial Country Club on Thursday, May 25. Scheffler enters this week's event as the 4-1 favorite according to the latest 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds from Caesars Sportsbook. He's followed by Spieth (12-1), Hovland (14-1), Finau (14-1) and Morikawa (16-1) on the PGA odds board. Before locking in your 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,700 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. At the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Hardy and Davis Riley in its best bets to win the 2023 Zurich Classic. That bet hit at +4500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned over $1,100. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson, even though he hadn't won a PGA Tour event since 2018.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023: Viktor Hovland, a five-time PGA Tour winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Hovland is coming off an impressive showing at the PGA Championship, securing a T-2 finish at Oak Hill. Hovland has now finished T-7 or better in each his last two starts at major championships.

However, Hovland has struggled mightily the week after majors this season. After his T-7 finish at the Masters, Hovland recorded a T-59 finish at the RBC Heritage a week later. He's also finished T-31 or worse in three of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. The 25-year-old is one of the best ball strikers on tour, but he ranks 114th in strokes gained: putting (-0.074) and 145th in total putting (263.9). He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 field.

Another surprise: Max Homa, a 22-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Homa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Homa certainly has the game to finish near the top of the leaderboard this week. The 32-year-old has two victories already this season, and he remains one of the best putters on the PGA Tour. In fact, Homa enters this week's event ranked fourth in putting average (1.694), fifth in strokes gained: putting (0.709), seventh in one-putt percentage (44.67%) and ninth in putts per round (27.96). He's hitting just 65.78% of greens in regulation, but if he's striking the ball well this week, he'll have a great shot at finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge. See who else to pick here.

The model is also targeting four other golfers with Charles Schwab Challenge 2023 odds longer than 20-1 who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's Charles Schwab Challenge picks here.

So, who will win the Charles Schwab Challenge 2023, and which longshots will stun the golfing world?

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Viktor Hovland 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Rickie Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom Hoge 70-1

Stephan Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rodgers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Sam Stevens 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

S.H. Kim 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Akshay Bhatia 175-1

Joel Dahmen 175-1

Ben Martin 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Matt Wallace 175-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Vincent Norrman 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1