The PGA Tour is in Texas for the fourth time in the past three months for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge this week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. Events in the Lone Star State typically draw strong fields, and this week's tournament at "Hogan's Alley" is no exception. Among those expected to tee off Thursday are longtime Dallas resident Scottie Scheffler and native Jordan Spieth. Viktor Hovland, a runner-up along with Scheffler at last week's PGA Championship, also is among the 120 players in the Charles Schwab Challenge field. Ten of the top 25 players in the world golf ranking are scheduled to play, including defending champion Sam Burns, Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau and Max Homa. PGA pro Michael Block will play on a sponsor exemption after his amazing run at Oak Hill, where he tied for 15th following an ace on the 15th hole that raised the biggest roar of the weekend.

Scheffler is the 4-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds. He is followed by Spieth (12-1), Finau (14-1), Hovland (14-1) and Morikawa (16-1) in the PGA odds. Burns is priced at 22-1, while Block is a massive 500-1 longshot. Before making any 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Sia Nejad.

Nejad specializes in betting and DFS in golf, among other sports. He's had incredible success in the outright and first-round leader markets and betting head-to-head matchups. At the Wells Fargo, he had Wyndham Clark among his longshot outrights, backing the 75-1 shot before he dominated at Quail Hollow for his first PGA Tour victory.

In 2022, Nejad hit six first-round leaders in a 12-week span while peppering in tournament outrights throughout the year. In 2023, SportsLine debuted "The Early Wedge," and in the first three months of the show, he hit two FRLs and three outright winners. Nejad also had a winning head-to-head record in eight of 10 weeks (including full tournament sweeps on head-to-head plays). He was up more than 70 units over that three-month span.

Now, Nejad has studied the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of Nejad's PGA picks and analysis.

Top 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge expert picks

One surprise: The expert is fading Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top names in the field. The 26-year-old has just six top-25 finishes in 16 outings this season and has cracked the top 10 once since February. Putting has been Morikawa's problem from the start, and it isn't getting better. He ranks 169th in strokes gained putting and 107th around the green. Morikawa's accuracy is impeccable, but his lack of distance (148th) and putting woes put him at a disadvantage. "I have no intention of betting on him to win the tournament," Nejad told SportsLine.

On the other hand, Nejad loves the value on Burns, who scorched the course on the weekend last year. The 26-year-old went 8 under par over the final two rounds and dropped in a 38-foot putt to beat Scheffler in the playoff. Putting is the five-time PGA Tour winner's bread-and-butter, but he also is strong off the tee. He ranks fourth on tour in strokes gained on the greens and is 21st in total driving. So if he has a good week with the irons, he could repeat. Burns has played 126 career events but already has defended a title, winning in 2021 and '22 at the Valspar. See who he is backing at SportsLine.

Nejad has locked in his best bets for the 2023 Charles Schwab Challenge and is picking his longshots, including one who's priced at around 90-1. The expert says this golfer is in "surprisingly good recent form" and could pull off a big surprise. You can only see the picks at SportsLine.

2023 Charles Schwab Challenge odds, field, contenders

Scottie Scheffler 4-1

Jordan Spieth 12-1

Tony Finau 14-1

Viktor Hovland 14-1

Collin Morikawa 16-1

Sungjae Im 18-1

Max Homa 22-1

Sam Burns 22-1

Rickie Fowler 30-1

Justin Rose 30-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Chris Kirk 45-1

Cam Davis 45-1

Denny McCarthy 50-1

Si Woo Kim 50-1

Min Woo Lee 60-1

Emiliano Grillo 60-1

Brian Harman 60-1

Kurt Kitayama 65-1

Tom Hoge 70-1

Stephan Jaeger 75-1

Brendon Todd 75-1

Ryan Fox 80-1

Harris English 80-1

Byeong Hun An 80-1

Taylor Moore 80-1

Lucas Herbert 80-1

K.H. Lee 90-1

Patrick Rodgers 90-1

Thomas Detry 90-1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 90-1

Davis Riley 100-1

Joseph Bramlett 100-1

Billy Horschel 100-1

J.J. Spaun 100-1

Maverick McNealy 100-1

J.T. Poston 100-1

Alex Smalley 100-1

Beau Hossler 100-1

Justin Suh 100-1

Eric Cole 100-1

Sam Stevens 125-1

Will Gordon 125-1

Nick Taylor 125-1

Hayden Buckley 125-1

S.H. Kim 150-1

Andrew Putnam 150-1

Ben Griffin 150-1

Ryan Palmer 150-1

Sepp Straka 150-1

Scott Stallings 150-1

Alex Noren 150-1

Akshay Bhatia 175-1

Joel Dahmen 175-1

Ben Martin 175-1

Adam Schenk 175-1

Matt Wallace 175-1

Robby Shelton 200-1

Garrick Higgo 200-1

Austin Eckroat 200-1

Cameron Champ 200-1

Vincent Norrman 200-1

Nate Lashley 200-1