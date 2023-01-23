Jon Rahm is expected to be among the top daily Fantasy golf picks this week for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm has won each of his last two starts on the PGA Tour and four of his last six worldwide. However, daily Fantasy golf players will have to decide if he can be trusted when setting their PGA DFS strategy for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023, which gets underway from Torrey Pines on Wednesday, Jan. 25. With a PGA DFS player pool featuring fellow major champions like Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas and Jason Day, PGA DFS players will have to decide which golfers are worth investing in.

Can any of those household names be relied on as PGA DFS picks this week? Or is it time to fade them in favor of players with a significantly lower price tag? Before you lock in your PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open, you'll want to see the latest daily Fantasy golf picks, advice and player pool from SportsLine's Mike McClure.

McClure is a DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this season. McClure is also a predictive data engineer at SportsLine who uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every tournament 10,000 times, taking factors like statistical trends, past results and current form into account. This allows him to find the best PGA DFS values and create optimal lineups that he shares only over at SportsLine. They're a must-see for any PGA DFS player.

In addition, McClure's model is up over $9,000 on its best bets since June 2020, nailing tournament after tournament. This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and revealed his optimal PGA DFS advice, strategy and player pool. Head to SportsLine now to see his top daily Fantasy golf picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023.

Top 2023 Farmers Insurance Open PGA DFS picks

One of McClure's top PGA DFS picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 is Taylor Montgomery at $9,200 on DraftKings and $10,800 on FanDuel. Montgomery has been playing extremely well this season, finishing T-15 or better in eight of his last nine starts, which includes a top-five showing at The American Express last week.

Montgomery has been able to secure those positive results thanks in large part to his sensational putting stroke. In fact, the 27-year-old ranks third in overall putting average (1.512), fourth in one-putt percentage (48.30%) and seventh in strokes gained: putting (1.289), all of which make him an extremely valuable PGA DFS asset this week at Torrey Pines.

McClure's optimal PGA DFS strategy also includes rostering Justin Thomas at $9,400 on DraftKings and $11,300 on FanDuel. Thomas is a proven winner on the PGA Tour, securing 15 total victories and two major championships.

The 29-year-old American also has all the tools needed to return solid value for your PGA DFS lineups this week at Torrey Pines. In fact, Thomas enters the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open ranked inside the top-10 in both greens in regulation percentage (76.39%) and birdie average (5.00). Lock him in your PGA DFS lineups and look for a big return this week. See who else to back right here.

How to set 2023 Farmers Insurance Open DFS lineups

McClure is also targeting an undervalued player who's primed to play extremely well, giving you a huge return on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your PGA DFS contests or going home with nothing. You can only see who it is here.

So what are the top PGA DFS picks for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open? And which undervalued golfer is a must-roster? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete PGA DFS player pool for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the expert who's made over $2 million in daily Fantasy sports, and find out.