Jon Rahm gets right back to work after another victory when he leads a strong 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field, starting Wednesday at Torrey Pines. The Spaniard, who's won consecutive tournaments and four of his past six worldwide, is one of five top-10 golfers in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field. He will be joined by Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris, the 2022 Farmers runner-up. Luke List beat Zalatoris on the first playoff hole last year after both were at 15-under par after 72 holes.
Rahm is the 4-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds, followed by Schauffele (12-1), Tony Finau (12-1) and Morikawa (12-1). Thomas (13-1) and Zalatoris (14-1) are the only other golfers shorter than 20-1 in the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field. Before you lock in any 2023 Farmers Insurance Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Finau to win at 25-1, and is up more than eight units on his outright plays. That's a profit of more than $800 for $100 bettors.
McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, including hitting Hudson Swafford (250-1) at last year's The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Now, McDonald has studied the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field and has locked in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McDonald's PGA picks and analysis.
Top 2023 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks
In one stunning prediction, McDonald is fading Thomas, a two-time major champion and the ninth-ranked golfer in the world. The 29-year-old tied for fifth at the Tour Championship to end last season, but his last top-10 finish in a full-field event came at the RBC Canadian Open. That was last June. The one-time world No. 1 shot 73-74 on the weekend to tie for 20th in last year's Farmers, his first time playing the event since 2015, when he missed the cut. Thomas is 127th in strokes gained total and 197th in putting, so he might need some time to get into a groove.
The expert also knows Schauffele is among the many Californians in the field who should excel on this course. The San Diego native also comes off a stellar T-3 at The American Express, where he shot a 10-under round of 62 on Sunday that included an albatross on the par-5 fifth hole on PGA West's Stadium Course. The 29-year-old was a runner-up in the 2021 Farmers and has finished in the top 10 in three straight tournaments, including a T-4 at the Hero World Challenge. Schauffele is third in scoring average (69.268) after finishing fifth last season (69.462). You can see who he is backing this week at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at SportsLine.
How to make 2023 Farmers Insurance Open golf picks
McDonald has analyzed the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open field and locked in his best bets. He's extremely high on a surprising longshot who "has been putting much more efficiently," and if he can pull off the victory, this golfer would bring a significant payday for anyone who backs him. You can find out who it is, and see the rest of McDonald's Farmers Insurance Open picks, predictions, and best bets at SportsLine.
So which 2023 Farmers Insurance Open picks should you target? And which overlooked golfer could pull off a victory that would pay more than 30-1? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for the Farmers Insurance Open 2023, all from the expert who has crushed his PGA picks this season, and find out.
2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field, top contenders
See the full 2023 Farmers Insurance Open picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Jon Rahm +400
Xander Schauffele +1200
Collin Morikawa +1200
Tony Finau +1200
Justin Thomas +1300
Will Zalatoris +1400
Sungjae Im +2000
Max Homa +2200
Taylor Montgomery +2600
Jason Day +2700
Hideki Matsuyama +3100
Si Woo Kim +3300
Sahith Theegala +4200
Maverick Mcnealy +4200
Cameron Davis +4500
J.J. Spaun +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Keegan Bradley +5000
Harris English +6000
Scott Stallings +6500
Hayden Buckley +7000
Luke List +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Taylor Pendrith +8500
Wyndham Clark +9500
Adam Hadwin +9500
Davis Thompson +9500
Kurt Kitayama +9500
Ryan Palmer +10000
Gary Woodland +10000
Rickie Fowler +10000
Adam Svensson +10000
Thomas Detry +10000
Davis Riley +11000
Patrick Rodgers +11000
Will Gordon +11000
Emiliano Grillo +11000
Robby Shelton +11000
Cameron Champ +12000
Dean Burmester +12000
Trey Mullinax +12000
Carson Young +12000
Nick Hardy +14000
S.H. Kim +14000
Aaron Rai +15000
Ben Taylor +15000
Charley Hoffman +15000
Byeong Hun An +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Garrick Higgo +15000
Sebastian Munoz +15000
Kevin Yu +15000
Matthew NeSmith +15000
Lanto Griffin +16000
Stephan Jaeger +16000
Sam Ryder +16000
Beau Hossler +16000
Brendan Steele +17000
Matthias Schmid +19000
Justin Suh +19000
Callum Tarren +19000
Lee Hodges +20000
Patton Kizzire +20000