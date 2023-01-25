Winning has been routine for Jon Rahm, and now he heads to a course that holds special significance when the PGA Tour's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open tees off Wednesday. Rahm won his first PGA Tour title at the 2017 Farmers Insurance Open, and he took his first major championship in the U.S. Open at Torrey Pines in 2021. The Spaniard, who has won consecutive PGA Tour events and four of his past six worldwide, leads a strong field that will face stern tests this week. The Farmers Insurance Open field, which also includes top-10 players Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Will Zalatoris will take on two courses this week near San Diego, Calif. The South Course will host the final two rounds, and golfers will take on the North Course once over the first two days.
Rahm is the 4-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's latest 2023 Farmers Insurance Open odds. The rest of the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field is much further back, with Schauffele (12-1), Tony Finau (12-1) and Morikawa (12-1) next in line. Thomas (13-1) and Zalatoris (14-1) are among six others shorter than 30-1 in the Farmers Insurance Open 2023 field. Before you lock in any 2023 Farmers Insurance Open picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from SportsLine golf insider Patrick McDonald.
McDonald takes a measured approach to his outright selections and is having a profitable 2022-23 season. He just missed a massive 130-1 score at the Sony Open when Hayden Buckley finished as runner-up. He nailed the Houston Open, backing Finau to win at 25-1, and is up more than eight units on his outright plays. That's a profit of more than $800 for $100 bettors.
McDonald also has been on the money on his matchup plays and cashed in huge on Brendan Steele (80-1) as the first-round leader at the Zozo Championship. The expert finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on his outright plays, including hitting Hudson Swafford (250-1) at last year's The American Express. Anyone who follows McDonald's advice has been cashing in.
Shockingly, McDonald is fading Thomas, despite his status as a former world No. 1 and one of the favorites. The two-time major champion has finished T-25 and T-40 in his first two full-field events this season. In fact, he hasn't finished in the top 10 in such a tournament since last June. At the Sentry, where he tied for 25th at 15 under, McDonald says Thomas "looked lost with the driver in hand, and the irons were not much better." The 29-year-old is 180th in scoring average and 197th in strokes gained putting in his first two events, so he has some things to work out.
On the other hand, San Diego native Schauffele comes in on a strong note. His last round was a scorching 10-under 62 on Sunday at The American Express. The round included an albatross on the par-5 fifth hole and gave him a tie for third at 25 under par. The Olympic gold medalist tied for second at the 2021 Farmers, and he is a consistent scorer. He ranked fifth on tour in scoring average last season (69.462) and is third so far this year (69.268). Schauffele has seven tour victories, including three last season, when he was in the top 25 in 15 of 21 tournaments. You can see who he is backing this week at the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open at SportsLine.
