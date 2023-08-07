The 2023 PGA FedEx Cup Playoffs get underway on Thursday at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings are in attendance, meaning the return of a loaded field after some top players took the past few weeks off. The top 50 in the standings after this no-cut event will move on as the players vie for the $18 million check that goes to the playoff winner.

Scottie Scheffler is the 13-2 favorite in the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, followed by Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, both at 8-1. Will Zalatoris is the defending champion of this event and he's listed at 18-1.

Top 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2023: McIlroy, the defending FedEx Cup Playoffs champion and one of the top favorites this week, stumbles and doesn't even crack the top three. The model has identified him as a poor value in the outright winner market at 8-1.

The No. 2 golfer in the OWGR has been almost automatic when it comes to top-10s and being in contention in general. But he's struggled to finish off big tournaments overall with only wins at the Scottish Open and CJ Cup this season despite his overall great form. He also missed the cut altogether at this event in 2022 before storming back to take the overall playoff crown.

Another surprise: Rickie Fowler, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fowler has been one of the best stories on the PGA Tour this season and he enters the playoffs ninth the FedEx Cup standings. He's been particularly hot in recent months, winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic as well as adding top-10 performances at the Charles Schwab Classic, the U.S. Open and the Memorial. He's also played some extremely low rounds at TPC Southwind recently, including a 64 and a 65 in last year's FedEx St. Jude Championship. See who else to pick here.

2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship odds, field

Scottie Scheffler 13-2

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Jon Rahm 8-1

Patrick Cantlay 14-1

Xander Schauffele 16-1

Victor Hovland 18-1

Tyrrell Hatton 22-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 25-1

Collin Morikawa 25-1

Tony Finau 28-1

Rickie Fowler 28-1

Wyndham Clark 30-1

Max Homa 30-1

Matt Fitzpatrick 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Sam Burns 35-1

Russell Henley 35-1

Hideki Matsuyama 35-1

Cameron Young 35-1

Brian Harman 35-1

Tom Kim 40-1

Sungjae Im 40-1

J.T. Poston 45-1

Sepp Straka 50-1

Justin Rose 50-1

Byeong Hun An 50-1

Keegan Bradley 60-1

Corey Conners 60-1

Cam Davis 60-1

Si Woo Kim 65-1

Lee Hodges 70-1

Harris English 70-1

Lucas Glover 75-1

Denny McCarthy 75-1

Keith Mitchell 80-1

Emiliano Grillo 80-1

Aaron Rai 80-1

Taylor Moore 90-1

Stephen Jaegar 90-1

Sahith Theegala 90-1

Chris Kirk 100-1

Adam Hadwin 100-1

Thomas Detry 110-1

Seamus Power 110-1

Eric Cole 110-1

Brendon Todd 110-1

Beau Hossler 110-1

Andrew Putnam 110-1

Adam Svensson 110-1

Patrick Rodgers 130-1

Matt Kuchar 130-1

Kurt Kitayama 130-1

JJ Spaun 130-1

Alex Smalley 130-1

Vincent Norrman 150-1

Tom Hoge 150-1

Nick Hardy 150-1

Mark Hubbard 150-1

Sam Stevens 180-1

Nick Taylor 180-1

Adam Schenk 180-1

Taylor Montgomery 250-1

Sam Ryder 250-1

Hayden Buckley 250-1

Davis Riley 250-1

Brandon Wu 250-1

Ben Griffin 250-1

Mackenzie Hughes 300-1

Matt NeSmith 300-1