It may feel like the standard start to the swing season on the PGA Tour, but the 2023 Fortinet Championship marks the beginning of a new era. Kickstarting the inaugural FedEx Cup Fall, the Fortinet Championship will welcome an eclectic field to the Napa Valley.

Those who fell outside the top 50 in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings have work to do as they seek to solidify their PGA Tour status ahead of the 2024 season. Headlining this list of players is none other than 15-time PGA Tour winner Justin Thomas. Finishing 71st in the 2023 FedEx Cup standings, Thomas missed the postseason in its entirety and will tee it up in competition for the first time in over a month. Experiencing the worst season of his career, Thomas hopes to get off on the right foot with the 2023 Ryder Cup looming large.

Thomas' U.S. Ryder Cup teammate Max Homa is the man of the hour at Silverado Resort as the two-time reigning champion aims to make some more memories in wine country. The world No. 7 seeks to become the first man since Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic in 2009-11 to win the same tournament three years in a row.

Six players attempted to claim the three-peat in the 2022-23 season with zero successful conversions. Homa has a fantastic chance to break this spell with players like Sahith Theegala, Cam Davis, Akshay Bhatia and Webb Simpson rounding out the action in the first-ever FedEx Cup Fall event.

2023 Fortinet Championship schedule

Dates: Sept. 14-17 | Location: Silverado Resort (North Course) — Napa, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,123 | Purse: $8,400,000

2023 Fortinet Championship field, odds

Max Homa (7-1): He is the clear class of the field and possesses a golden opportunity to add his name to the short list of three-time defending champions of a tournament that includes Tiger Woods, Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer. After a middling summer, Homa caught a heater with six straight top-21 finishes to end his season including a T10 at The Open and T5 at the BMW Championship.

Justin Thomas (14-1): Thomas has been hard at work. Taking ownership of his swing and receiving aid from Ryder Cup vice captain Steve Stricker on the greens during a scouting trip to Marco Simone, Thomas sticks a peg in the ground in the competitive setting for the first time since ending his season in dramatic fashion with a near chip-in birdie on the 72nd hole of the Wyndham Championship. He has finishes of T4, T8 and T3 in his last three apperances in the Fortinet Championship with the latest coming in 2020.

Sahith Theegala (16-1): This has all the looks of a breakthrough victory for Theegala. Experiencing his fair share of close calls, the California native arrives at this year's Fortinet Championship with both current form and course history in his corner. Connecting on top-15 finishes at the St. Jude Championship and BMW Championship, the 25-year-old looked complete throughout his game. He snagged a top 10 at this tournament a year ago.

Cam Davis (20-1): The talented Australian experienced an up-and-down year highlighted by a strong push to the postseason. After quality outings at the Players Championship and PGA Championship, Davis hit a lull. Broken up by three straight top 10s in August, Davis' sprint to the finish line saw him finish inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup and secured his place in signature events in 2024.

Stephan Jaeger (22-1)

Beau Hossler (25-1)

J.J. Spaun (30-1)

Eric Cole (30-1)

Andrew Putnam (35-1)

Lucas Herbert (35-1)

Brendon Todd (35-1)

2023 Fortinet Championship expert picks



Max Homa Winner (7-1): The gap between Homa and the next best player is substantial. The Californian has collected four trophies in his home state and appears keen on adding to the total. Finishing his postseason in a flurry, Homa posted career-best numbers in terms of total strokes gained, strokes gained approach, strokes gained around the green and strokes gained putting. His confidence is through the roof since earning an automatic qualifying spot on the U.S. Ryder Cup team, which spells trouble for the rest of the field.

Eric Cole Contender (30-1): The likely frontrunner to win the 2022-23 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, Cole did just about everything but win in his first stroll in the big leagues. One of six players in this field to finish inside the top 50 of last season's FedEx Cup standings, Cole now has the freedom to play without fear of losing his status and should set up well for his chances in Napa. Over the last three months, he trails only Homa in terms of total strokes gained and ranks top 10 in both strokes gained approach and strokes gained putting.

Chesson Hadley Sleeper (75-1): It wasn't a fantastic season for Hadley, but it did mark his best since 2020 in terms of total strokes gained, strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained approach. The putter remains a weapon, and should Hadley continue making strides in the ball-striking department, Sunday contention should come knocking. The 36-year-old finished his regular season making six of his last seven cuts with a nice T6 effort at the Barracuda Championship sprinkled in. He has three top 25s in his last six appearances in Napa including a T3 in 2018.

