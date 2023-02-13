The talent level will be off the charts when the top PGA Tour stars tee off Thursday in the 2023 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. It will be another tough week for setting fantasy golf lineups, with the likes of new world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and even Tiger Woods vying for spots. Scorching-hot Jon Rahm, the 7-1 favorite in Caesars Sportsbook's 2023 Genesis Invitational odds, and Rory McIlroy (10-1) also need to be considered for your Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks. So, which superstars can you count on to remain on fire when they tee off at Riviera?

Will Scheffler, the co-second favorite at 10-1, make a run at a second straight victory and be a worthy choice for your 2023 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks? Or should you take a look at a player like Max Homa (20-1), who might be undervalued after a rough week in Phoenix? Before setting your fantasy golf rankings or making any 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. At last week's Phoenix Open, four of the expert's top eight picks finished in the top 10, a group that included winner Scheffler. At Pebble Beach, six of Holliman's picks finished in the top 15, including champion Justin Rose and top-five finishers Denny McCarthy and Keith Mitchell.

Last season, he nailed the Tour Championship, saying Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scheffler. "He has a lot of ground to make up," Holliman said, "but he is the most well-rounded player in this field, so if anyone can do it, he can." The Northern Irishman was actually down by 10 through two holes Sunday but stormed back to claim the title. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 Genesis Invitational field. You can only see his fantasy golf rankings and Genesis Invitational picks at SportsLine.

2023 Genesis Invitational fantasy golf picks

One player Holliman is strongly backing this week is Rahm, even though he has doubted the Spaniard a couple of times in 2023. The 28-year-old finished third in Phoenix last week, and he is looking like he doesn't have a weakness. In past years, it had been his work around the green, where he ranked 143rd in strokes gained last season. He ranks 13th during his 2022-23 campaign and is in the top five off the tee and tee to green. That's why he is first in scoring average (68.701) and has nine straight top-10 finishes worldwide. He won four of those nine starts.

On the other hand, Holliman is fading Xander Schauffele, who has been piling up strong finishes but isn't earning any victories. "He just keeps hanging around," Holliman says, "but he's rarely a true threat." Schauffele has three top-10 finishes in five outings this season, but only one was in the top five. He hasn't finished higher than 13th the past four years at Riviera. The 29-year-old has accuracy issues off the tee (131st in strokes gained), so he could run into trouble. He also ranks 120th in proximity to the hole, so he will face some tough putts and miss plenty of greens. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to set your 2023 Genesis Invitational golf rankings

For the Genesis Invitational 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one priced around 30-1. This golfer "finally showed some spark" last week in Scottsdale and appears to be trending upward. You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Genesis Invitational? Who are the top PGA Tour players to target for your Genesis Invitational fantasy picks? And which overlooked players can help you win your league this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Jim Holliman's Fantasy golf rankings for the 2023 Genesis Invitational, all from the fantasy expert with his finger on the pulse of the game, and find out.