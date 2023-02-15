The stars will be out in Pacific Palisades this week as the PGA Tour travels to Riviera Country Club for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Nineteen of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee off in what will be the Tour's third designated event of its new playing calendar. Among them will be Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm -- the three men atop the world of golf right now -- but they will take a backseat to the man who reigned supreme in the game for more than a decade, Tiger Woods. His commitment to the field came as a moderate surprise and will mark Woods' first start in a regular PGA Tour event since the 2020 Zozo Championship.

Coincidentally, it was at the Zozo Championship the year prior that Woods tied Sam Snead for most victories on the PGA Tour with 82. Still stuck on this number, a confident Woods will attempt to shake off the rust at the very tournament his foundation hosts.

Californians Max Homa, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele hope to continue their strong history at Riviera, while Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will try to carry momentum from impressive finishes in Scottsdale. Patrick Cantlay, Will Zalatoris and Viktor Hovland will need to bounce back from recent struggles if they expect to contend at one of the best events of the season.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Round 1 - Thursday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round starts: 9:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 9:30 a.m. - 8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

TV coverage: 4-8 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live streaming: 4-8 p.m. on Peacock

Radio: 2-8 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio