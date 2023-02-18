The 2023 Genesis Invitational got underway on Thursday as top stars on the PGA Tour are out in full force for this week's event in Pacific Palisades, California. The Tour's third designated event of its new playing calendar features 19 of the top 20 golfers in the world according to the Official World Golf Rankings. Among them are Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm -- the three men atop the world of golf right now. They will take a backseat, however, to the man who reigned supreme in the game for more than a decade: Tiger Woods.

The 15-time major winner is making his first regular PGA Tour start since the 2020 Zozo Championship, and he thrilled the crowd in attendance by finishing at 2 under after Round 1 and barely making the cut in Round 2. Coincidentally, it was at the Zozo Championship the year prior that Woods tied Sam Snead for most victories on the PGA Tour with 82. Still stuck on this number, a confident Woods looks to shake off the rust at the very tournament his foundation hosts.

Max Homa sits atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend, but he has plenty of competition. Just behind him in the pack is a collection of Rahm, McIlroy, Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and more. With Round 2 play suspended due to darkness, tee times will start early on Saturday to let remaining golfers finish before Round 3 begins.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 2-3 - Saturday

Round starts: 10:10 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 2-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round starts: 12 p.m.

PGA Tour Live: 12 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on Peacock

Live TV coverage: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3 - 6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1 - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio