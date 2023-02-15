The PGA Tour will return to California for the 2023 Genesis Invitational this week at Riviera Country Club, featuring the strongest field so far this season. The 2023 Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the return of Tiger Woods, but it also includes 23 of the top 25 ranked players in the world. Scottie Scheffler is looking to build on his win at the WM Phoenix Open, and he is one of the top 2023 Genesis Invitational contenders. He is listed at 10-1 in the latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds, while Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite.

Another hot golfer in the field is Xander Schauffele, who has four top-10 finishes over his last five starts. He is listed at 14-1 on the PGA odds board and has yet to finish outside the top 13 in a start this year, but should you include him in your 2023 Genesis Invitational bets? Before locking in your 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2023: Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Despite defending his title at last weekend's WM Phoenix Open, the Texas product isn't projected to be successful in consecutive events.

Scheffler's Achilles heel so far this season has been his putting accuracy, ranked 30th across the PGA in putting average (1.713), 61st in putts per round (28.67) and 114th in strokes gained while putting (-0.020). Those are rough stats to have when entering Riviera Country Club, which has some of the toughest greens on the PGA circuit. Scheffler has also finished T-20 or worse in two of his last three starts at the Genesis Invitational, which does not make him a strong pick at all in the Genesis Invitational 2023 field.

The model has also revealed where Woods will finish in the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Woods will make his latest return when he seeks his first career win at Riviera this week. The 15-time major champion is making his first non-major start since the 2020 Zozo Championship, and he is making his first official start since his early exit at the Open Championship in July. He did participate in The Match and the PNC Championship, but he has dropped outside the top 1,000 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Woods was going to participate in the Hero World Challenge in December, but he was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis. He is going to be trying to overcome his injury issues without a cart this weekend at Riviera, which is where he made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur. Woods has made 14 competitive appearances at Riviera, but has never registered a win. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational picks here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Patrick Cantlay +2600

Jordan Spieth +2900

Sam Burns +3000

Cameron Young +3100

Will Zalatoris +3400

Jason Day +3700

Tom Kim +3700

Hideki Matsuyama +3700

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Justin Rose +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Shane Lowry +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Si Woo Kim +9500

Tommy Fleetwood +9500

Taylor Montgomery +9500

Seamus Power +9500

Nick Taylor +9500

Adam Hadwin +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

K.H. Lee +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Tiger Woods +12000

Kurt Kitayama +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

J.T. Poston +14000

Denny McCarthy +14000

Gary Woodland +14000

Beau Hossler +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Matt Kuchar +16000

Scott Stallings +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Patrick Rodgers +16000

Thomas Detry +17000

Adrian Meronk +17000

J.J. Spaun +17000

Sam Ryder +19000

Hayden Buckley +19000

Brendan Steele +19000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000

Davis Riley +21000

Alex Smalley +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Davis Thompson +25000

Harris English +25000

Luke List +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Brendon Todd +25000