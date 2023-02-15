The PGA Tour will return to California for the 2023 Genesis Invitational this week at Riviera Country Club, featuring the strongest field so far this season. The 2023 Genesis Invitational field is headlined by the return of Tiger Woods, but it also includes 23 of the top 25 ranked players in the world. Scottie Scheffler is looking to build on his win at the WM Phoenix Open, and he is one of the top 2023 Genesis Invitational contenders. He is listed at 10-1 in the latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds, while Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite.
Another hot golfer in the field is Xander Schauffele, who has four top-10 finishes over his last five starts. He is listed at 14-1 on the PGA odds board and has yet to finish outside the top 13 in a start this year, but should you include him in your 2023 Genesis Invitational bets? Before locking in your 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 Genesis Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2023 Genesis Invitational predictions
One huge shocker the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2023: Scheffler, the No. 1 ranked player in the world and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top five. Despite defending his title at last weekend's WM Phoenix Open, the Texas product isn't projected to be successful in consecutive events.
Scheffler's Achilles heel so far this season has been his putting accuracy, ranked 30th across the PGA in putting average (1.713), 61st in putts per round (28.67) and 114th in strokes gained while putting (-0.020). Those are rough stats to have when entering Riviera Country Club, which has some of the toughest greens on the PGA circuit. Scheffler has also finished T-20 or worse in two of his last three starts at the Genesis Invitational, which does not make him a strong pick at all in the Genesis Invitational 2023 field.
The model has also revealed where Woods will finish in the 2023 Genesis Invitational. Woods will make his latest return when he seeks his first career win at Riviera this week. The 15-time major champion is making his first non-major start since the 2020 Zozo Championship, and he is making his first official start since his early exit at the Open Championship in July. He did participate in The Match and the PNC Championship, but he has dropped outside the top 1,000 in the Official World Golf Ranking.
Woods was going to participate in the Hero World Challenge in December, but he was forced to withdraw due to plantar fasciitis. He is going to be trying to overcome his injury issues without a cart this weekend at Riviera, which is where he made his PGA Tour debut as an amateur. Woods has made 14 competitive appearances at Riviera, but has never registered a win. The model just locked in its Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational picks here.
How to make 2023 Genesis Invitational picks
The model is also targeting four golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
Who will win the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the 2023 Genesis Invitational odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Genesis Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.
2023 Genesis Invitational odds, field
See full the Genesis Invitational 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.
Jon Rahm +700
Rory McIlroy +1000
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Xander Schauffele +1400
Justin Thomas +1500
Tony Finau +1800
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2100
Sungjae Im +2400
Viktor Hovland +2600
Patrick Cantlay +2600
Jordan Spieth +2900
Sam Burns +3000
Cameron Young +3100
Will Zalatoris +3400
Jason Day +3700
Tom Kim +3700
Hideki Matsuyama +3700
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Rickie Fowler +5000
Adam Scott +5500
Justin Rose +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Sahith Theegala +7500
Shane Lowry +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Si Woo Kim +9500
Tommy Fleetwood +9500
Taylor Montgomery +9500
Seamus Power +9500
Nick Taylor +9500
Adam Hadwin +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
K.H. Lee +11000
Alex Noren +11000
Tiger Woods +12000
Kurt Kitayama +12000
Brian Harman +12000
Tom Hoge +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
J.T. Poston +14000
Denny McCarthy +14000
Gary Woodland +14000
Beau Hossler +14000
Lucas Herbert +14000
Matt Kuchar +16000
Scott Stallings +16000
Taylor Moore +16000
Jhonattan Vegas +16000
Patrick Rodgers +16000
Thomas Detry +17000
Adrian Meronk +17000
J.J. Spaun +17000
Sam Ryder +19000
Hayden Buckley +19000
Brendan Steele +19000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000
Davis Riley +21000
Alex Smalley +21000
Andrew Putnam +21000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Davis Thompson +25000
Harris English +25000
Luke List +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
Brendon Todd +25000