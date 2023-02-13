The 2023 Genesis Invitational is set to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 16, and a number of players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Scottie Scheffler is coming off a victory at the WM Phoenix Open and he's finished T-11 or better in each of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Scheffler enters the 2023 Genesis Invitational ranked second in scoring average (67.71), fourth in greens in regulation percentage (76.62%) and sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.919).
Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, a nine-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the Genesis Invitational 2023. The latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 7-1 favorite, while Scheffler is going off at 10-1. Before locking in your 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.
In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.
This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.
Now that the 2023 Genesis Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.
Top 2023 Genesis Invitational predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2023: Xander Schauffele, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top-10. Schauffele has had success at the Genesis Invitational in recent years, finishing inside the top-15 in four of his last five starts.
However, Schauffele has struggled mightily with his driving accuracy percentage (57.45%) this season, ranking 131st on the PGA Tour. In addition, the 29-year-old ranks 118th in putts per round (29.24) and 169th in one-putt percentage (36.60%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Genesis Invitational 2023 field.
Another surprise: Max Homa, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Homa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.
Homa has been on an absolute tear early this season, winning two of his six official starts on the PGA Tour. He also secured a T-3 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. He's had tremendous success at the Genesis Invitational over the years as well, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2021 and securing a top-10 finish in each of his last three starts at this event. Those impressive results, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2023 Genesis Invitational bets this week. See who else to pick here.
How to make 2023 Genesis Invitational picks
The model is also targeting three other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer who will make surprising runs. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's PGA picks here.
So who will win the Genesis Invitational 2023? And which longshots stun the golfing world? Check out the 2023 Genesis Invitational odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Genesis Invitational leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed eight golf majors, including last year's Masters.
2023 Genesis Invitational odds, field
