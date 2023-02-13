The 2023 Genesis Invitational is set to get underway on Thursday, Feb. 16, and a number of players will enter this week's event confident they can secure the victory. Scottie Scheffler is coming off a victory at the WM Phoenix Open and he's finished T-11 or better in each of his last five starts on the PGA Tour. Scheffler enters the 2023 Genesis Invitational ranked second in scoring average (67.71), fourth in greens in regulation percentage (76.62%) and sixth in strokes gained: tee-to-green (1.919).

Meanwhile, Jon Rahm, a nine-time PGA Tour champion, can add to his impressive resume with a victory at the Genesis Invitational 2023. The latest 2023 Genesis Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Rahm as the 7-1 favorite, while Scheffler is going off at 10-1. Before locking in your 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Genesis Invitational 2023: Xander Schauffele, a seven-time PGA Tour champion and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top-10. Schauffele has had success at the Genesis Invitational in recent years, finishing inside the top-15 in four of his last five starts.

However, Schauffele has struggled mightily with his driving accuracy percentage (57.45%) this season, ranking 131st on the PGA Tour. In addition, the 29-year-old ranks 118th in putts per round (29.24) and 169th in one-putt percentage (36.60%), which doesn't bode well for his chances to finish on top of the leaderboard this week. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Genesis Invitational 2023 field.

Another surprise: Max Homa, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Homa has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Homa has been on an absolute tear early this season, winning two of his six official starts on the PGA Tour. He also secured a T-3 finish at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January. He's had tremendous success at the Genesis Invitational over the years as well, finishing on top of the leaderboard in 2021 and securing a top-10 finish in each of his last three starts at this event. Those impressive results, plus his long odds, make him a strong value pick for your 2023 Genesis Invitational bets this week. See who else to pick here.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Patrick Cantlay +2600

Jordan Spieth +2900

Sam Burns +3000

Cameron Young +3100

Will Zalatoris +3400

Jason Day +3700

Tom Kim +3700

Hideki Matsuyama +3700

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Justin Rose +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Shane Lowry +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Si Woo Kim +9500

Tommy Fleetwood +9500

Taylor Montgomery +9500

Seamus Power +9500

Nick Taylor +9500

Adam Hadwin +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

K.H. Lee +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Tiger Woods +12000

Kurt Kitayama +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

J.T. Poston +14000

Denny McCarthy +14000

Gary Woodland +14000

Beau Hossler +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Matt Kuchar +16000

Scott Stallings +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Patrick Rodgers +16000

Thomas Detry +17000

Adrian Meronk +17000

J.J. Spaun +17000

Sam Ryder +19000

Hayden Buckley +19000

Brendan Steele +19000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000

Davis Riley +21000

Alex Smalley +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Davis Thompson +25000

Harris English +25000

Luke List +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Brendon Todd +25000