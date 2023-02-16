The PGA Tour heads to the historic Riviera Country Club this week for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. The tournament tees off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will 23 of the top 25 golfers in the world. World No. 3 Jon Rahm listed as the betting favorite at 7-1 in the latest Genesis Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Genesis Invitational field include Rory McIlroy (10-1), Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and Max Homa (20-1). Tiger Woods will be making his 2023 debut. The total tournament purse for this elevated event is $20 million, with $3.6 million going to the winner, making it imperative that you nail your one and done golf picks this week.

As a 15-time major champion, Tiger Woods will likely be a very popular PGA one and done pick this week. Is the 82-time PGA Tour winner a must-play? Or would it make more sense to go with another high upside option like Collin Morikawa (21-1), Jordan Spieth (29-1), or Will Zalatoris (34-1)? Before locking in your 2023 Genesis Invitational one and done picks, you need to see what SportsLine DFS pro and PGA expert Mike McClure has to say.

The One and Done format is growing in popularity. It has several noticeable similarities to NFL Survivor pools, with the main difference being entries are not eliminated with a bad week. Players pick one golfer per week and earn points based on their selected golfer's prize money for that tournament. Golfers can only be used once per season, and the point format makes nailing majors and big money tournaments critical.

McClure is a DFS legend with nearly $2 million in career winnings, and he's been red-hoton his PGA picks dating back to the PGA Tour restart in June of 2020. McClure uses his proprietary simulation model to analyze the field and crush his golf picks.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500. Anyone who has followed the model has seen massive returns.

At the Sentry Tournament of Champions, McClure listed 75-1 long shot Luke List as his top One and Done pick. The result: List shot 20 under to finish in 11th place, taking home $292,500. At the Farmers Insurance Open, McClure's top One and Done pick, Max Homa, outlasted the entire field to take home his sixth career PGA Tour victory and $1.566 million. At the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, McClure was backing Taylor Pendrith in One and Done pools, and the 48-1 longshot delivered, notching a 7th place finish, taking home $271,100. And last week at the WM Phoenix Open, McClure's top two one and done picks were Justin Thomas and Scottie Scheffler. Thomas finished in fourth place, and Scheffler won the tournament, taking home $3.6 million.

Now, McClure has dialed in on the 2023 Genesis Invitational golf tournament, and just locked in his one and done picks and PGA predictions. You can only see McClure's Genesis Invitational one and done picks at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

One of McClure's favorite one and done picks this week at Riviera C.C. is 33-year-old Rory McIlroy. The 23-time PGA Tour winner comes in at 10-1 to win the tournament, but McClure believes he will be undervalued and should be considered one of the top contenders to win at Riviera C.C. this week. McIlroy, the No. 2 ranked player in the world, is coming off a disappointing finish at the WM Phoenix Open, but remains arguably the most talented player in the world.

McIlroy has been on a tear dating back to last fall, when he won his third FedEx Cup title. The four-time major champion will be making his second PGA Tour appearance of the 2023 calendar year, but he did win the Hero Dubai Desert Classic on the European Tour in late January. With the intriguing mix of talent in the Genesis Invitational field, it's very possible that McIlroy will fly under the radar in one and done pools this week offering huge value. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Genesis Invitational One and Done picks

McClure is also targeting another golfer for his 2023 Genesis Invitational one and done picks that is listed at 20-1 in the latest PGA golf odds. This player has been red-hot dating back to 2022, but consistently flies under the radar and has the ability to win any tournament he enters. You can find out who it is, and check out all of McClure's Genesis Invitational 2023 One and Done picks, at SportsLine.

Who wins the 2023 Genesis Invitational? And which golfers should you target for your PGA one and done picks this week? Visit SportsLine now to get Mike McClure's Genesis Invitational 2023 one and done picks, all from the DFS pro with over $2 million in career winnings, and find out.