A star-studded field descends upon Riviera Country Club in Southern California this week for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. 23 of the top 25 golfers in the world will battle it out with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods making his season debut this week. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Genesis Invitational field include Rory McIlroy (10-1), Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and 2021 Genesis winner Max Homa (20-1).

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

The model has also picked outright winners in back-to-back weeks in One and Done pools this year with Max Homa at the Farmers Insurance Open, and Scottie Scheffler at the WM Phoenix Open.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Genesis Invitational 2023 is Justin Thomas to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at -125 odds (risk $125 to win $100). Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour winner, has been on a tear since last fall and is widely considered to be one of the most talented overall players in the world. The No. 7 ranked player in the world has a proven track record that shows he is a threat to win any tournament he enters.

Thomas is coming off a fourth place finish last week at the WM Phoenix Open, and notched top-25's in his other two 2023 appearances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Farmers Insurance Open. The 29-year-old ranks 2nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.854), 8th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.445), and 7th in driving distance (309.6). If he gets his putter working this week, Thomas will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20. You can see the rest of McClure's Genesis Invitational prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Jon Rahm +700

Rory McIlroy +1000

Scottie Scheffler +1000

Xander Schauffele +1400

Justin Thomas +1500

Tony Finau +1800

Max Homa +2000

Collin Morikawa +2100

Sungjae Im +2400

Viktor Hovland +2600

Patrick Cantlay +2600

Jordan Spieth +2900

Sam Burns +3000

Cameron Young +3100

Will Zalatoris +3400

Jason Day +3700

Tom Kim +3700

Hideki Matsuyama +3700

Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700

Tyrrell Hatton +4500

Rickie Fowler +5000

Adam Scott +5500

Justin Rose +6500

Keegan Bradley +6500

Sahith Theegala +7500

Shane Lowry +8000

Corey Conners +8000

Wyndham Clark +8000

Si Woo Kim +9500

Tommy Fleetwood +9500

Taylor Montgomery +9500

Seamus Power +9500

Nick Taylor +9500

Adam Hadwin +10000

Russell Henley +10000

Keith Mitchell +10000

K.H. Lee +11000

Alex Noren +11000

Tiger Woods +12000

Kurt Kitayama +12000

Brian Harman +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Cameron Davis +12000

J.T. Poston +14000

Denny McCarthy +14000

Gary Woodland +14000

Beau Hossler +14000

Lucas Herbert +14000

Matt Kuchar +16000

Scott Stallings +16000

Taylor Moore +16000

Jhonattan Vegas +16000

Patrick Rodgers +16000

Thomas Detry +17000

Adrian Meronk +17000

J.J. Spaun +17000

Sam Ryder +19000

Hayden Buckley +19000

Brendan Steele +19000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000

Davis Riley +21000

Alex Smalley +21000

Andrew Putnam +21000

Joel Dahmen +25000

Davis Thompson +25000

Harris English +25000

Luke List +25000

Trey Mullinax +25000

Brendon Todd +25000