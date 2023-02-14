A star-studded field descends upon Riviera Country Club in Southern California this week for the 2023 Genesis Invitational. 23 of the top 25 golfers in the world will battle it out with 15-time major champion Tiger Woods making his season debut this week. World No. 3 Jon Rahm is the 7-1 favorite in the latest Genesis Invitational odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Genesis Invitational field include Rory McIlroy (10-1), Scottie Scheffler (10-1), Xander Schauffele (14-1), Justin Thomas (15-1), Tony Finau (18-1), and 2021 Genesis winner Max Homa (20-1).
Top 2023 Genesis Invitational prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Genesis Invitational 2023 is Justin Thomas to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at -125 odds (risk $125 to win $100). Thomas, a 15-time PGA Tour winner, has been on a tear since last fall and is widely considered to be one of the most talented overall players in the world. The No. 7 ranked player in the world has a proven track record that shows he is a threat to win any tournament he enters.
Thomas is coming off a fourth place finish last week at the WM Phoenix Open, and notched top-25's in his other two 2023 appearances at the Sentry Tournament of Champions and Farmers Insurance Open. The 29-year-old ranks 2nd on the PGA Tour in strokes gained around the green (0.854), 8th in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.445), and 7th in driving distance (309.6). If he gets his putter working this week, Thomas will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20. You can see the rest of McClure's Genesis Invitational prop bet picks at SportsLine.
Find more 2023 Genesis Invitational picks, sleepers
2023 Genesis Invitational odds, field, top contenders
Jon Rahm +700
Rory McIlroy +1000
Scottie Scheffler +1000
Xander Schauffele +1400
Justin Thomas +1500
Tony Finau +1800
Max Homa +2000
Collin Morikawa +2100
Sungjae Im +2400
Viktor Hovland +2600
Patrick Cantlay +2600
Jordan Spieth +2900
Sam Burns +3000
Cameron Young +3100
Will Zalatoris +3400
Jason Day +3700
Tom Kim +3700
Hideki Matsuyama +3700
Matthew Fitzpatrick +3700
Tyrrell Hatton +4500
Rickie Fowler +5000
Adam Scott +5500
Justin Rose +6500
Keegan Bradley +6500
Sahith Theegala +7500
Shane Lowry +8000
Corey Conners +8000
Wyndham Clark +8000
Si Woo Kim +9500
Tommy Fleetwood +9500
Taylor Montgomery +9500
Seamus Power +9500
Nick Taylor +9500
Adam Hadwin +10000
Russell Henley +10000
Keith Mitchell +10000
K.H. Lee +11000
Alex Noren +11000
Tiger Woods +12000
Kurt Kitayama +12000
Brian Harman +12000
Tom Hoge +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Cameron Davis +12000
J.T. Poston +14000
Denny McCarthy +14000
Gary Woodland +14000
Beau Hossler +14000
Lucas Herbert +14000
Matt Kuchar +16000
Scott Stallings +16000
Taylor Moore +16000
Jhonattan Vegas +16000
Patrick Rodgers +16000
Thomas Detry +17000
Adrian Meronk +17000
J.J. Spaun +17000
Sam Ryder +19000
Hayden Buckley +19000
Brendan Steele +19000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +19000
Davis Riley +21000
Alex Smalley +21000
Andrew Putnam +21000
Joel Dahmen +25000
Davis Thompson +25000
Harris English +25000
Luke List +25000
Trey Mullinax +25000
Brendon Todd +25000