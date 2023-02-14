Tiger Woods is officially back. Joining the 2023 Genesis Invitational field, the 15-time major champion will break a hiatus from the PGA Tour that spans back to the 2020 Zozo Championship. While he has played in major championships since then, Woods' participation in a "regular" tournament has not gone unnoticed and is a pleasant surprise given injuries to his leg and foot.

Tiger will tee it up with pals Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas on Thursday and Friday at Riviera. Thursday's first round will be at 3:04 p.m. ET, while their Friday tee time will be at 10:24 a.m. Woods is not the only player in the field to whom you should pay attention as 19 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings have travelled to the Pacific Palisades in California.

Headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a three-horse race atop the golfing world appears to be taking shape right as players turn for the home stretch that is the 2023 Masters in less than two months. Scheffler is paired with fellow major champions Jordan Spieth and Collin Morikawa. That trio will play at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday and 10:25 a.m. on Friday.

Jon Rahm rounds out the game's elites, and he will have an opportunity to reclaim world No. 1 should he win at Riviera Country Club. Rahm is grouped with Patrick Cantlay and Viktor Hovland. That trio will tee off at 10:24 a.m. on Thursday and 3:04 p.m. on Friday.

Here's a look at all the big time groups across the first two rounds this week at Riviera.

2023 Genesis Invitational -- Round 1 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

10:24 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland (No. 10)

10:35 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (No. 10)

10:46 a.m. -- Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele (No. 10)

10:57 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Cameron Cham, J.B. Holmes (No. 10)

3:04 p.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods (No. 1)

3:15 p.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa (No. 1)

3:26 p.m. -- Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry (No. 1)

3:37 p.m. -- Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young (No. 1)



2023 Genesis Invitational -- Round 2 tee times, pairings

All times Eastern

10:24 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Tiger Woods (No. 10)

10:35 a.m. -- Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa (No. 10)

10:46 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry (No. 10)

10:57 a.m. -- Sam Burns, K.H. Lee, Cameron Young (No. 10)

3:04 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay, Viktor Hovland (No. 1)

3:15 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel, Adam Scott (No. 1)

3:26 p.m. -- Max Homa, Tom Kim, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)

3:37 p.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Cameron Cham, J.B. Holmes (No. 1)

