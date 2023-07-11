The eyes of the golf world will be on The Renaissance Club in Scotland this week. Beginning on Thursday, more than 150 of the game's best will take part in the 2023 Genesis Scottish Open. This comes on the heels of a thrilling finish at the John Deere Classic last week, and this week's field is full of recognizable talent. The 2023 Genesis Scottish Open field includes Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, and Rickie Fowler.

Scheffler (+650) is the betting favorite in the latest 2023 Genesis Scottish Open odds, followed by McIlroy (+750), Cantlay (+1200), and Schauffele (+1400). In addition to the top players, does fan favorite Max Homa project as a strong value among your 2023 Genesis Scottish Open fantasy golf picks? Before you consider your 2023 Genesis Scottish Open fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you have to see the Scottish Open fantasy rankings from SportsLine handicapper Eric Cohen.

Cohen is an avid golf bettor who correctly predicted the pre-tournament outright winner of last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic (Rickie Fowler, +1400), 2023 PGA Championship (Brooks Koepka +2000), 2023 Honda Classic (Chris Kirk +3500), 2022 Open Championship (Cameron Smith +2200), 2022 U.S. Open (Matt Fitzpatrick +2500), and 2022 Phoenix Open (Scottie Scheffler's first career victory +2800).

He is a daily contributor to SportsLine's YouTube Show "Early Edge in 5" and is a guest on "The Early Wedge" SportsLine YouTube golf show hosted by Jonathan Coachman. Cohen also has correctly predicted three correct finishing position parlays in May/June on SportsLine's Early Edge in 5 on YouTube. Anyone who has followed Cohen's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

One player Cohen loves this week is Tommy Fleetwood. The 32-year-old Englishman has yet to win a major championship, but he is an established top-end player with a track record in this event. Fleetwood finished in the top five in 2022 and lost in a playoff in 2020. He also has seven international wins and five runner-up finishes, with Fleetwood entering in top form. He has landed in the top five in three of his last six tournaments. That includes a playoff loss at the RBC Canadian Open, and Fleetwood is in the top 10 of the PGA Tour this season in stroke gained and scoring average (69.449). His putter has been effective as well, making Fleetwood a candidate to win.

On the flip side, the expert is fading Rory McIlroy. As usual, McIlroy is priced as one of the favorites in the field, but Cohen sees better value elsewhere. McIlroy missed the cut in this event in 2021 and also finished outside the top 30 in 2019. He is also outside the top 80 on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: putting and outside the top 100 in one-putt percentage. See all of Cohen's picks at SportsLine.

