Familiar names like Tigers Woods, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Rickie Fowler have all won the Hero World Challenge in the past. Woods will headline the 2023 Hero World Challenge field as the 82-time PGA Tour champion plays in his first event since withdrawing from the Masters in April. Hovland enters the Hero World Challenge 2023 as the two-time defending champion, becoming the first player since Woods (2006-07) to successfully defend his title.

Hovland is the 4-1 favorite in the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds, while Scottie Scheffler (9-2), Max Homa (8-1) and Collin Morikawa (8-1) are next in line. Woods, a five-time champion of this event, is among the intriguing longshots at 80-1. Before locking in your 2023 Hero World Challenge picks, be sure to see the latest 2023 Hero World Challenge predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up more than $9,000 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 10 majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 Hero World Challenge field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Head to SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard.

Top 2023 Hero World Challenge predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Hero World Challenge: Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. Morikawa secured a victory at the Zozo Championship in his last start on the PGA Tour, but he's never finished better than T-5 at the Hero World Challenge.

The 26-year-old has also struggled with his putter this season, ranking 97th in putts per round (29.01), 102nd in one-putt percentage (39.23%) and 114th in strokes gained: putting (-0.109). Morikawa's inconsistency on the green is a big reason why he's finished T-25 or worse in three of his last seven starts on the PGA Tour, which includes two missed cuts. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in the Hero World Challenge 2023 field.

The model has also revealed where Tiger Woods will finish at the 2023 Hero World Challenge. Woods has had tremendous success at this event throughout his career. In fact, Woods has finished on top of the leaderboard five times at the Hero World Challenge.

The 15-time major champion has 82 career victories on the PGA Tour, but he'll be shaking off the rust after not playing a professional round of golf since the Masters in April. Woods' last win on the PGA Tour came at the 2019 Zozo Championship. The model just locked in its surprising Tiger Woods Hero World Challenge picks here.

How to make 2023 Hero World Challenge picks

The model is also targeting three golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer to make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these longshots could hit it big. You can only see the model's picks here.

Who will win the Hero World Challenge 2023, which longshots will stun the golfing world, and where will Tiger Woods finish? Check out the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds below and then visit SportsLine to see the projected 2023 Hero World Challenge leaderboard, all from the model that's nailed 10 golf majors, including this year's Masters and Open Championship.

2023 Hero World Challenge odds, field

See the full Hero World Challenge 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Viktor Hovland +400

Scottie Scheffler +450

Collin Morikawa +800

Max Homa +800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brian Harman +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Keegan Bradley +3500

Jason Day +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Lucas Glover +5500

Tiger Woods +8000