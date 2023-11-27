FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland will tee it up for the first time since his win at East Lake Golf Club when he participates in the 2023 Hero World Challenge beginning on Thursday. Hovland is the two-time defending champion at the Tiger Woods-hosted event, becoming the first player since Woods (2006-07) to go back-to-back. Scottie Scheffler will have revenge on his mind after finishing in second place in each of the last two years. Hovland is the 4-1 favorite in the 2023 Hero World Challenge odds, sitting just ahead of Scheffler (9-2) on the PGA odds board.

Some of the other 2023 Hero World Challenge contenders include Max Homa (8-1) and Collin Morikawa (8-1). Homa has five consecutive top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.

One major surprise the model is calling for at the 2023 Hero World Challenge: Collin Morikawa, a two-time major champion and one of the top favorites, struggles this week and doesn't even crack the top five. He won the Zozo Championship in October with an impressive final round 63, but this will be his first time playing since that event. Morikawa was scheduled to play in "The Netflix Cup" two weeks ago before withdrawing due to a back injury.

The 26-year-old has dealt with back injuries throughout the season, as he also withdrew from the Memorial Tournament in June due to muscle spasms. He returned two weeks after that, but he finished outside the top 10 at the U.S. Open. Morikawa has never finished better than T-5 at the Hero World Challenge, giving bettors multiple reasons to avoid him at short odds this week.

Another surprise: Jordan Spieth, a 20-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Spieth has previous experience winning this tournament, as he took home the title in 2014. He has recorded three straight top-six finishes at Albany, so he will be confident entering Thursday's opening round.

Spieth went winless on the PGA Tour this season, but he had seven top-10 finishes in 22 events. The 30-year-old made the cut in his final four events of the season, including a T-6 showing at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in August. He ranked inside the top 15 in one-putt percentage this season, making him a valuable longshot at a course where he has excelled in recent years. See who else to pick here.

2023 Hero World Challenge odds, field

Viktor Hovland +400

Scottie Scheffler +450

Collin Morikawa +800

Max Homa +800

Matt Fitzpatrick +1600

Justin Thomas +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Sam Burns +2000

Jordan Spieth +2000

Rickie Fowler +2200

Tony Finau +2200

Wyndham Clark +2200

Brian Harman +3000

Will Zalatoris +3300

Keegan Bradley +3500

Jason Day +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

Justin Rose +3500

Lucas Glover +5500

Tiger Woods +8000