After the elite players dominated the West Coast swing, up-and-coming PGA Tour stars will be looking to break through at this week's 2023 Honda Classic. The first event of the tour's Florida swing tees off Thursday at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens. If you're building 2023 Honda Classic fantasy golf lineups, you'll have just three of the world's top-20 players to choose from – Sungjae Im (No. 18), Billy Horschel (19) and Shane Lowry. But that means Honda Classic 2023 fantasy golf picks will be more diverse, giving knowledgeable players the advantage. Im is the 17-2 favorite at Caesars Sportsbook, followed by Lowry (14-1) and Aaron Wise (22-1).

Are Im and Lowry the players you want to target for your 2023 Honda Classic fantasy golf picks? Or would a rising young player like Min Woo Lee (25-1) or an overlooked veteran like Matt Kuchar (28-1) put you in a better position to win? Before you lock in your 2023 Honda Classic fantasy golf picks or PGA Tour bets, you need to see the fantasy golf projections and lineup advice from SportsLine fantasy expert Jim Holliman.

Holliman has been a writer and editor for nearly 25 years and has been playing and following the game closely for more than three decades. The Florida-based writer knows what it takes to win on the PGA Tour and how the players' games fit the courses. The golf expert has been on a roll on his picks since last season. He nailed last week's Genesis Invitational, backing Jon Rahm after doubting him in previous weeks, and five of his top 12 picks finished in the top six. At the Phoenix Open, four of the expert's top eight finished in the top 10, a group that included winner Scottie Scheffler.

Last season, Holliman also was on target at the Tour Championship. He said Rory McIlroy was the only player capable of making up a six-stroke deficit to get past Scottie Scheffler before his huge rally for the victory. Holliman also was behind Will Zalatoris (28-1) at the St. Jude and was on the money at the Wyndham Championship, with Tom Kim (35-1) among his selections. Anyone who has followed Holliman's predictions is way up on their golf picks.

Now, Holliman has ranked his top golfers from the 2023 Honda Classic field.

One player Holliman is fully behind is Im, whom he believes is head and shoulders above most players in this field. The expert points out that the South Korean already has two victories at age 24, including the 2020 Honda Classic. Im finished in the top six in consecutive tournaments before his T-56 at the Genesis, and he should bounce back from his 74-73 weekend at Riviera. Im is 14th in strokes gained total and 24th in scoring average. His biggest weakness is shorter approach shots, and he won't have to execute too many of those despite the relatively short layout.

On the other hand, Holliman is staying away from Lowry, even though he also is one of the stars of this field. The Irishman has struggled around the green so far and lacks consistency. He is hitting less than 67% of greens in regulation (149th). The 35-year-old was the runner-up to Sepp Straka last year, but that was his first top-20 finish at the Honda Classic in five tries. Lowry's T-14 at Riviera last week was his best finish this season, and he missed the cut the previous week in Phoenix. Lowry will need to get his putter going (186th in strokes gained) to have any chance this week. You can see who else to back this week at SportsLine.

For the Honda Classic 2023, Holliman is backing several longshots, including one who comes in well over 60-1. This golfer always keeps the ball in play, and the expert says "this could be the perfect spot for him." You can find out who it is, and check out all of Holliman's PGA picks, only at SportsLine.

