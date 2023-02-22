There might be a lack of star power in the 2023 Honda Classic field, but that does not mean there are less opportunities to find value with 2023 Honda Classic bets when the event tees off at PGA National Resort on Thursday. Sungjae Im, who won the tournament in 2020, is listed as the 17-2 favorite in the latest 2023 Honda Classic odds. Im shot 6-under par at the historically difficult Champion Course at PGA National in 2020, while Matt Jones finished with a winning score of 12-under-par in 2021 and Sepp Straka went 10-under-par last year. Straka was a 100-1 longshot in 2022, but his odds have shortened to 35-1 on the PGA odds board as he looks to defend his title.

Only three of the top 20 golfers in the world are participating this week, making it a field full of longshots. Should you be following the recent trend that has seen longshots win in three of the last four Honda Classic's?

Top 2023 Honda Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the Honda Classic 2023: Lowry, the 2019 Open Championship winner and one of the top favorites, stumbles this week and barely cracks the top 10. Lowry was able to card a top-15 finish at the Genesis Invitational, but that means he was contending late in the weekend and will not have much time to get ready for this tournament. Lowry is also playing in a tournament for the third week in a row after having sat out for two months, so fatigue is likely going to be an issue for him this week.

The 35-year-old missed the cut at the Phoenix Open two weeks ago, finishing at 9-over par. Lowry ranks outside the top 90 in total strokes gained and is No. 186 in strokes gained: putting, which is going to make it difficult for him to contend this week. The model has identified more value with other golfers in the field, making Lowry someone to stay away from with your 2023 Honda Classic bets.

Another surprise: Min Woo Lee, a 25-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. Lee has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. His odds have been shortened early in the week, which should come as no surprise to anyone who has looked at his recent form.

Lee has been on fire in DP World Tour events, finishing inside the top 15 in four straight tournaments. His latest European Tour event was a T-13 finish at the Dubai Desert Classic at the end of January, which followed a T-2 at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and a third-place finish at the ISPS Handa Australian Open. He put together some convincing results at majors last year as well, finishing inside the top 30 at the Masters, U.S. Open and the Open Championship. His recent form combined with the weaker field this week makes him a strong value bet at the 2023 Honda Classic. See who else to pick here.

How to make 2023 Honda Classic picks

2023 Honda Classic odds, field

2023 Honda Classic odds, field

Sungjae Im +850

Shane Lowry +1400

Aaron Wise +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Chris Kirk +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Matt Kuchar +2800

Denny McCarthy +2800

Billy Horschel +3000

Thomas Detry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Adam Svensson +3500

Harris English +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Lee Hodges +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Will Gordon +5500

Robby Shelton +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Nick Hardy +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Justin Suh +6000

Danny Willett +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Padraig Harrington +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Webb Simpson +7000

Lanto Griffin +7000

Davis Riley +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Russell Knox +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Charley Hoffman +9000

Brandon Wu +9000

Ben Taylor +9000

Callum Tarren +10000

Matthias Schwab +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Aaron Baddeley +11000

Zach Johnson +13000

Pierceson Coody +13000

MJ Daffue +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Dylan Frittelli +13000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Martin +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Adam Long +13000

Sam Stevens +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Donald +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Zecheng Dou +18000

Erik Barnes +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

David Lingmerth +18000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Ryan Armour +20000

Kevin Tway +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000