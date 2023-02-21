The Florida swing on the PGA Tour begins this week at the 2023 Honda Classic as players aim to kickstart their seasons in the Sunshine State. Former Ryder Cup members Shane Lowry, Alex Noren, Matt Kuchar and Harris English headline the action at PGA National with eyes on entering the winner's circle by week's end.

A player in the field to have previously raised the Honda Classic trophy is world No. 18 Sungjae Im. The highest-ranked player among the group, Im broke through for his first career victory on the PGA Tour in 2020 when he successfully fended off the likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Mackenzie Hughes and Daniel Berger. Im has since only added one trophy to his mantle and has been without a victory for over a year. The South Korean arrives to Palm Beach Gardens in good form with two top-10 finishes in his last three outings as he looks to end the dry spell.

Without the presence of some of the biggest names in the game such as Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy, Im has a fantastic opportunity to capture another win. Budding young talent like Taylor Pendrith, Min Woo Lee, Thomas Detry and Denny McCarthy will attempt to do the same and claim victory at the treacherous Tom Fazio design.

Event information

Event: 2023 Honda Classic | Dates: Feb. 23-26

Location: PGA National Resort (The Champion) -- Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Par: 70 | Yardage: 7,125 | Purse: $8,400,000

2023 Honda Classic field, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Sungjae Im (8-1)

Shane Lowry (14-1): If not for a rain cloud on the 72nd hole, the 2022 Honda Classic would have likely belonged to Lowry. The burly Irishman was unable to complete his final-round comeback when a storm of biblical proportions rolled in just as he had stepped up to the par-5 18th in need of a birdie. Since winning the DP World Tour's flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, Lowry has had a bit of a mixed bag but appeared to find something at Riviera with a T14 finish.

Min Woo Lee (22-1): Lee hasn't made a non-major start on U.S. soil since the Charles Schwab Challenge in June. While he may not be a fixture on the PGA Tour, Lee has been busy making his presence known on the DP World Tour. In his last eight starts, the 24-year-old has four podium results and no finish worse than T13.

Matt Kuchar (25-1): The 44-year-old continues to peek his head on golf courses where his lack of driving distance does not handcuff him. Kuchar's solo eighth-place finish at the Genesis Invitational marked his fifth top-10 finish in his last 25 starts as he possesses the upside few others do in this field. He ranked second in strokes gained tee to green at Riviera and could be in for his first PGA Tour victory in four years if the putter cooperates at PGA National.

Denny McCarthy (25-1): This is the type of field and golf course tailor-made for McCarthy's first career victory. McCarthy rode a third-round 7-under 64 to a T14 finish at the Genesis Invitational and appears primed to keep the momentum rolling in his home state. He is currently enjoying his best season in terms of strokes gained off the tee and strokes gained approach. He'll be a threat if able to wield his trusty putter in a manner we know he can.

Horschel began his 2022-23 campaign with an impressive T7 finish at The CJ CUP in South Carolina and has since struggled. Missing two of three cuts this calendar year, the former Florida Gator should find some sort of comfort in his return to PGA National. In his last six trips, Horschel has garnered four top-16 finishes including a T4 effort in 2017. J.T. Poston (28-1)

Adam Svensson (28-1)

Jhonattan Vegas (33-1)

Harris English (33-1): Was the Genesis Invitational the beginning of a climb back to relevance for English? Capturing a T12 finish in Los Angeles, English collected only his fourth top-20 finish dating back to the end of 2021. The former U.S. Ryder Cup member proved that year he can compete with the best of them, but he's not looked the same since undergoing hip surgery.

Thomas Detry (33-1)

2023 Honda Classic expert picks



J.T. Poston Winner (28-1): The two-time PGA Tour winner got off to a torrid start to his 2023 before hitting a snag in the designated events. Missing the cuts at the WM Phoenix Open and the Genesis Invitational, Poston should find more success in a field of this quality. He possesses a nice blend of distance and accuracy off the tee and can run as hot as anyone with the putter in hand.

Hayden Buckley Contender (55-1): Buckley very likely could have won the Sony Open if not for a few short misses and a clutch chip-in from Si Woo Kim late in the final round. He consistently has his way on these type of golf courses where off-the-tee play will reign supreme. Over the last six months, he ranks second in strokes gained off the tee, fifth in driving accuracy, fifth in strokes gained total and 11th in strokes gained tee to green among those in this field.

Brandon Wu Sleeper (80-1): The Stanford product has a way of contending when competing on coastal golf courses. While PGA National isn't technically on the coast, the influx of water and hazards should be manageable for a driver of Wu's caliber. Over the last year he has captured top-three finishes at the Puerto Rico Open, Mexico Open and most recently the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

