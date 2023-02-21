After back-to-back elevated events, the PGA Tour heads to Florida this week to take on PGA National Resort and Spa's Champion Course for The Honda Classic 2023. South Korean phenom Sungjae Im is listed as the 17-2 betting favorite in the latest Honda Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Honda Classic field include Shane Lowry (14-1), Aaron Wise (22-1), Min Woo Lee (25-1) Chris Kirk (25-1) and Alex Noren (25-1). Defending champion Sepp Straka comes in at 35-1.
Top 2023 Honda Classic prop picks
One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Honda Classic 2023 is Jhonattan Vegas to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +170 odds (risk $100 to win $170). Vegas, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had strong showings against elite fields at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open and has proven that he can contend and win in any tournament he enters.
Vegas is elite in multiple metrics. Heading into this week's tournament, the 38-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (0.923), fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.882), and 19th in strokes gained around the green. If he gets his putter working this week and puts together four complete rounds, Vegas will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20. You can see the rest of McClure's Honda Classic prop bet picks at SportsLine.
2023 Honda Classic odds, field, top contenders
Sungjae Im +850
Shane Lowry +1400
Aaron Wise +2200
Min Woo Lee +2500
Chris Kirk +2500
Alex Noren +2500
Matt Kuchar +2800
Denny McCarthy +2800
Billy Horschel +3000
Thomas Detry +3500
Taylor Pendrith +3500
Sepp Straka +3500
J.T. Poston +3500
Adam Svensson +3500
Harris English +4000
Cam Davis +4000
Adrian Meronk +4000
Jhonattan Vegas +4500
Lee Hodges +5000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000
Will Gordon +5500
Robby Shelton +5500
Patrick Rodgers +5500
Nick Hardy +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Ben Griffin +5500
Ryan Palmer +6000
Justin Suh +6000
Danny Willett +6000
Byeong Hun An +6000
Stephan Jaeger +6500
Padraig Harrington +6500
Joseph Bramlett +6500
Hayden Buckley +6500
Aaron Rai +6500
Webb Simpson +7000
Lanto Griffin +7000
Davis Riley +7500
S.H. Kim +8000
Erik Van Rooyen +8000
Russell Knox +9000
Harry Hall +9000
Charley Hoffman +9000
Brandon Wu +9000
Ben Taylor +9000
Callum Tarren +10000
Matthias Schwab +11000
Matt Wallace +11000
Mark Hubbard +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Zach Johnson +13000
Pierceson Coody +13000
MJ Daffue +13000
Michael Kim +13000
Kramer Hickok +13000
Dylan Frittelli +13000
Chesson Hadley +13000
Carl Yuan +13000
Ben Martin +13000
Adam Schenk +13000
Adam Long +13000
Sam Stevens +15000
Peter Malnati +15000
Matti Schmid +15000
Luke Donald +15000
Harry Higgs +15000
Eric Cole +15000
Danny Lee +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Akshay Bhatia +15000
Zecheng Dou +18000
Erik Barnes +18000
Dylan Wu +18000
David Lingmerth +18000
Satoshi Kodaira +20000
Ryan Moore +20000
Ryan Armour +20000
Kevin Tway +20000
Vincent Norrman +25000