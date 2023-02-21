After back-to-back elevated events, the PGA Tour heads to Florida this week to take on PGA National Resort and Spa's Champion Course for The Honda Classic 2023. South Korean phenom Sungjae Im is listed as the 17-2 betting favorite in the latest Honda Classic odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Other top contenders in the Honda Classic field include Shane Lowry (14-1), Aaron Wise (22-1), Min Woo Lee (25-1) Chris Kirk (25-1) and Alex Noren (25-1). Defending champion Sepp Straka comes in at 35-1.

What 2023 Honda Classic prop bets should you target? And which sleepers could set you up for a potentially huge payday? Before locking in any Honda Classic 2023 picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine golf expert Mike McClure.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $8,300 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm to finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions, The American Express and The Genesis Invitational. The model also included J.T. Poston in its best bets to win the 2022 John Deere Classic. That bet hit at +5500, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned almost $1,100. At the 2022 Masters, McClure's model was all over Scottie Scheffler's first career major championship victory heading into the weekend.

In addition, McClure's best bets included Collin Morikawa winning outright at the 2021 Open Championship, even though he was listed as a massive 40-1 long shot. The model was also all over Jon Rahm's (10-1) first career major championship victory at the 2021 U.S. Open. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the weekend, but the model still projected him as the winner.

This same model has also nailed a whopping eight majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now, McClure has set his sights on the 2023 Honda Classic field and just revealed his top PGA prop bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of McClure's 2023 Honda Classic prop picks, sleepers, head-to-head matchups, best bets, and his top one and done pick.

Top 2023 Honda Classic prop picks

One of McClure's favorite prop bet picks this week at the Honda Classic 2023 is Jhonattan Vegas to finish in the top-20 of the final leaderboard at +170 odds (risk $100 to win $170). Vegas, a three-time PGA Tour winner, had strong showings against elite fields at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open and has proven that he can contend and win in any tournament he enters.

Vegas is elite in multiple metrics. Heading into this week's tournament, the 38-year-old ranks first on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (0.923), fourth in strokes gained tee-to-green (1.882), and 19th in strokes gained around the green. If he gets his putter working this week and puts together four complete rounds, Vegas will likely be in contention when Sunday comes around and McClure sees huge value in taking him to finish in the top-20. You can see the rest of McClure's Honda Classic prop bet picks at SportsLine.

Find more 2023 Honda Classic picks, sleepers

McClure has also locked in a slew of other prop bets for the The Honda Classic 2023, including a long shot listed at 100-1 to win it all. Anyone who backs one of his 2023 Honda Classic sleepers could hit it big. You can only see his Honda Classic best bets at SportsLine.

So what 2023 Honda Classic prop picks should you target this week? And which massive long shot has a chance to stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine to see McClure's 2023 Honda Classic best bets, all from the expert who's up over $9,600 since the PGA Tour restart, and find out.

2023 Honda Classic odds, field, top contenders

See the full Honda Classic 2023 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Sungjae Im +850

Shane Lowry +1400

Aaron Wise +2200

Min Woo Lee +2500

Chris Kirk +2500

Alex Noren +2500

Matt Kuchar +2800

Denny McCarthy +2800

Billy Horschel +3000

Thomas Detry +3500

Taylor Pendrith +3500

Sepp Straka +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Adam Svensson +3500

Harris English +4000

Cam Davis +4000

Adrian Meronk +4000

Jhonattan Vegas +4500

Lee Hodges +5000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +5000

Will Gordon +5500

Robby Shelton +5500

Patrick Rodgers +5500

Nick Hardy +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Ben Griffin +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Justin Suh +6000

Danny Willett +6000

Byeong Hun An +6000

Stephan Jaeger +6500

Padraig Harrington +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Hayden Buckley +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Webb Simpson +7000

Lanto Griffin +7000

Davis Riley +7500

S.H. Kim +8000

Erik Van Rooyen +8000

Russell Knox +9000

Harry Hall +9000

Charley Hoffman +9000

Brandon Wu +9000

Ben Taylor +9000

Callum Tarren +10000

Matthias Schwab +11000

Matt Wallace +11000

Mark Hubbard +11000

Greyson Sigg +11000

Aaron Baddeley +11000

Zach Johnson +13000

Pierceson Coody +13000

MJ Daffue +13000

Michael Kim +13000

Kramer Hickok +13000

Dylan Frittelli +13000

Chesson Hadley +13000

Carl Yuan +13000

Ben Martin +13000

Adam Schenk +13000

Adam Long +13000

Sam Stevens +15000

Peter Malnati +15000

Matti Schmid +15000

Luke Donald +15000

Harry Higgs +15000

Eric Cole +15000

Danny Lee +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Akshay Bhatia +15000

Zecheng Dou +18000

Erik Barnes +18000

Dylan Wu +18000

David Lingmerth +18000

Satoshi Kodaira +20000

Ryan Moore +20000

Ryan Armour +20000

Kevin Tway +20000

Vincent Norrman +25000