This week's John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois, has participants seeking myriad destinations.There are those looking to move into prime position in the FedEx Cup standings, while others are just trying to retain their PGA Tour cards. There are some looking for a tune-up for the Scottish Open and Open Championship, while some will head next to the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship. Some are trying to find their way, others attempting to leave a final few marks.

Regardless, the through line is that all are trying to win this week's event in what will unquestionably be another shootout at a place that produces more birdies than an avian sanctuary. The leaderboard won't be saturated with huge names, but players like Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg, the latter of whom has been on a tear in just his fourth start since winning the inaugural PGA Tour U, should make for a fun weekend.

We'll get to Scotland and England on the schedule shortly, but for now, one last rip stateside before a fortnight in Great Britain commences. Here's how you can follow along throughout.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Follow along LIVE with third-round action from TPC Deere Run

Round 3 - Saturday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday



Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio