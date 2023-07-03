J.T. Poston became the first golfer in 30 years to win the John Deere Classic in wire-to-wire fashion when he did so last year, posting his second PGA Tour victory. He shot a 2-under 69 in the final round, winning by three strokes over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. Poston is a 35-1 longshot in the 2023 John Deere Classic odds, while Denny McCarthy is the 14-1 favorite. It has been an up-and-down season for Poston, who has three top-10 finishes and 10 missed cuts.

Some of the other 2023 John Deere Classic contenders include Russell Henley (16-1), Cameron Young (16-1) and Ludvig Aberg (22-1).

Our proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June of 2020. In fact, the model is up over $10,200 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

McClure's model predicted Jon Rahm would finish on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions and The American Express. And at the 2023 Masters, the model was all over Rahm's second career major victory heading into the weekend. Rahm was two strokes off the lead heading into the third round, but the model still projected him as the winner. It was the second straight Masters win for the model, which also nailed Scottie Scheffler winning in 2022.

In addition, the model included Nick Taylor in its best bets to win the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. That bet hit at +7000, and for the entire tournament, McClure's best bets returned nearly $1,900. McClure's best bets also included Jason Day (17-1) winning outright at the 2023 AT&T Byron Nelson and Rickie Fowler (14-1) finishing on top of the leaderboard at the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

This same model has also nailed a whopping nine majors entering the weekend. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns.

Now that the 2023 John Deere Classic field is set, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising.

Top 2023 John Deere Classic predictions

One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2023: Cameron Young, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, struggles this week and barely cracks the top 10. The 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has only missed two cuts this season, but his consistency has not led to desirable results. In fact, he has not posted a single top-30 finish since the Masters in April.

Young is barely inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings after finishing outside the top 50 at the Travelers Championship. He ranks No. 81 in strokes gained: total and No. 177 in strokes gained: putting, which makes it difficult to justify his odds this week. The model thinks several golfers offer much better value on the PGA odds board at TPC Deere Run.

Another surprise: Adam Schenk, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schenk has been inconsistent over the past few months, missing five cuts since the beginning of May.

However, he made the playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament. Schenk added another seventh-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend, giving him momentum heading into the John Deere Classic. The 31-year-old is facing a much weaker field than normal, so he will have this circled as a winnable event on his calendar.

How to make 2023 John Deere Classic picks

The model is also targeting four other golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer to win it all.

2023 John Deere Classic odds, field

2023 John Deere Classic odds, field

Denny McCarthy +1400

Russell Henley +1600

Cameron Young +1600

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Adam Hadwin +2200

Adam Schenk +2800

Taylor Moore +3000

Keith Mitchell +3000

Eric Cole +3000

Emiliano Grillo +3000

Seamus Power +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Chris Kirk +3500

Taylor Montgomery +4000

Stephan Jaeger +4000

Patrick Rodgers +4000

Nick Taylor +4000

Byeong Hun An +4000

Alex Smalley +4000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500

Matt Kuchar +5000

Sepp Straka +6000

K.H. Lee +5500

Beau Hossler +5500

Ryan Palmer +6000

Mark Hubbard +6000

Dylan Wu +6000

Doug Ghim +6000

Adam Svensson +6000

Peter Kuest +6500

Michael Kim +6500

Joseph Bramlett +6500

Chez Reavie +6500

Brendon Todd +6500

Lucas Glover +7000

Gordon Sargent +7000

Sam Stevens +7500

Callum Tarren +7500

Zach Johnson +8000

Will Gordon +8000

Patton Kizzire +8000

Luke List +8000

Carson Young +8000

Ben Martin +8000

Sam Ryder +9000

S.H. Kim +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Kevin Yu +9000

Garrick Higgo +9000

Akshay Bhatia +9000

Nate Lashley +10000

MJ Daffue +10000

Kevin Streelman +10000

Greyson Sigg +10000

Chesson Hadley +10000

Michael Thorbjornsen +11000

Matt NeSmith +11000

Justin Lower +11000

David Lipsky +11000

Cameron Champ +11000

Joel Dahmen +13000

Davis Thompson +13000

Chad Ramey +13000