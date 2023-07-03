J.T. Poston became the first golfer in 30 years to win the John Deere Classic in wire-to-wire fashion when he did so last year, posting his second PGA Tour victory. He shot a 2-under 69 in the final round, winning by three strokes over Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo. Poston is a 35-1 longshot in the 2023 John Deere Classic odds, while Denny McCarthy is the 14-1 favorite. It has been an up-and-down season for Poston, who has three top-10 finishes and 10 missed cuts.
Top 2023 John Deere Classic predictions
One major surprise the model is calling for at the John Deere Classic 2023: Cameron Young, the highest-ranked golfer in the field, struggles this week and barely cracks the top 10. The 2022 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year has only missed two cuts this season, but his consistency has not led to desirable results. In fact, he has not posted a single top-30 finish since the Masters in April.
Young is barely inside the top 50 in the FedEx Cup standings after finishing outside the top 50 at the Travelers Championship. He ranks No. 81 in strokes gained: total and No. 177 in strokes gained: putting, which makes it difficult to justify his odds this week. The model thinks several golfers offer much better value on the PGA odds board at TPC Deere Run.
Another surprise: Adam Schenk, a 28-1 longshot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday. Schenk has been inconsistent over the past few months, missing five cuts since the beginning of May.
However, he made the playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge before finishing tied for seventh at the Memorial Tournament. Schenk added another seventh-place finish at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend, giving him momentum heading into the John Deere Classic. The 31-year-old is facing a much weaker field than normal, so he will have this circled as a winnable event on his calendar. See who else to pick here.
2023 John Deere Classic odds, field
Denny McCarthy +1400
Russell Henley +1600
Cameron Young +1600
Ludvig Aberg +2200
Adam Hadwin +2200
Adam Schenk +2800
Taylor Moore +3000
Keith Mitchell +3000
Eric Cole +3000
Emiliano Grillo +3000
Seamus Power +3500
J.T. Poston +3500
Chris Kirk +3500
Taylor Montgomery +4000
Stephan Jaeger +4000
Patrick Rodgers +4000
Nick Taylor +4000
Byeong Hun An +4000
Alex Smalley +4000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
Matt Kuchar +5000
Sepp Straka +6000
K.H. Lee +5500
Beau Hossler +5500
Ryan Palmer +6000
Mark Hubbard +6000
Dylan Wu +6000
Doug Ghim +6000
Adam Svensson +6000
Peter Kuest +6500
Michael Kim +6500
Joseph Bramlett +6500
Chez Reavie +6500
Brendon Todd +6500
Lucas Glover +7000
Gordon Sargent +7000
Sam Stevens +7500
Callum Tarren +7500
Zach Johnson +8000
Will Gordon +8000
Patton Kizzire +8000
Luke List +8000
Carson Young +8000
Ben Martin +8000
Sam Ryder +9000
S.H. Kim +9000
Nick Hardy +9000
Kevin Yu +9000
Garrick Higgo +9000
Akshay Bhatia +9000
Nate Lashley +10000
MJ Daffue +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Greyson Sigg +10000
Chesson Hadley +10000
Michael Thorbjornsen +11000
Matt NeSmith +11000
Justin Lower +11000
David Lipsky +11000
Cameron Champ +11000
Joel Dahmen +13000
Davis Thompson +13000
Chad Ramey +13000