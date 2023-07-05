On the heels of a thrilling Rocket Mortgage Classic last weekend that ended with Rickie Fowler beating Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin in a playoff, the PGA Tour is right back at it this weekend with a Scottish sendoff at TPC Deere Run as the Quad Cities shine in another playing of the John Deere Classic.

Though Open Championship qualifying is no longer one of the many storylines to follow at this tournament, there are still several intriguing ones abound. Young stars will be looking at more chances at grabbing an early win, veterans will try to grind out a tough one in some of the easiest scoring conditions on the PGA Tour all year and everyone will be eyeing big moves in the FedEx Cup standings as the playoffs loom.

We'll get to some of those young (and young-ish) stars below as several are among the favorites to win the tournament. Regardless of who does end up winning, we know scores will be preposterous. In the last 13 editions of this tournament, the worst winning score was 18 under by Bryson DeChambeau in 2017. That's not likely to change this time around.

2023 John Deere Classic schedule

Dates: July 6-9 | Location: TPC Deere Run — Silvis, Illinois

Par: 71 | Yardage: 7,257 | Purse: $7,400,000

2023 John Deere Classic field, odds

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Russell Henley (14-1): Henley is somewhat quietly contending to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and a win this week would go a long way. At 23rd in the rankings, he probably needs that and a bit more to really play his way into the conversation for Rome. He may get it, too. He's been the best player in this field in terms of strokes gained over his last 36 rounds and also the best ball striker. In his last two appearances at this tournament, Henley has finished T11 and second. He's a worthy favorite.

Henley is somewhat quietly contending to make the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and a win this week would go a long way. At 23rd in the rankings, he probably needs that and a bit more to really play his way into the conversation for Rome. He may get it, too. He's been the best player in this field in terms of strokes gained over his last 36 rounds and also the best ball striker. In his last two appearances at this tournament, Henley has finished T11 and second. He's a worthy favorite. Denny McCarthy (16-1): Speaking of guys trying to get on the Ryder Cup team, McCarthy is one of them. He's been playing some of the best golf of his life (second at Memorial, T20 at the U.S. Open and T7 at the Travelers Championship). He also finished T6 here last year, and if you made him the co-favorite with Henley, I would not complain.

Speaking of guys trying to get on the Ryder Cup team, McCarthy is one of them. He's been playing some of the best golf of his life (second at Memorial, T20 at the U.S. Open and T7 at the Travelers Championship). He also finished T6 here last year, and if you made him the co-favorite with Henley, I would not complain. Cameron Young (16-1): Thus ends our group of players at the John Deere who have a realistic chance of getting onto the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Young seemed like a foregone conclusion this time a year ago as he was in the middle of a terrific major championship season. However, he has really struggled the last few months with no top 25s anywhere since a T7 at the Masters. The fact that he's playing here at a tournament he's never entered before, just ahead of the links golf season, tells you all you need to know.

Thus ends our group of players at the John Deere who have a realistic chance of getting onto the U.S. Ryder Cup team. Young seemed like a foregone conclusion this time a year ago as he was in the middle of a terrific major championship season. However, he has really struggled the last few months with no top 25s anywhere since a T7 at the Masters. The fact that he's playing here at a tournament he's never entered before, just ahead of the links golf season, tells you all you need to know. Adam Hadwin (22-1)

Adam Schenk (22-1)

Emiliano Grillo (25-1)

Taylor Moore (28-1): Nobody in this field has more top-five finishes (3) than Moore over their last 36 rounds of golf. Moore's run stretches back to the Valspar (where he won), the Zurich (where he finished T4) and last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (where he also finished T4).

Nobody in this field has more top-five finishes (3) than Moore over their last 36 rounds of golf. Moore's run stretches back to the Valspar (where he won), the Zurich (where he finished T4) and last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic (where he also finished T4). Ludvig Aberg (28-1): Thus begins our list of players who have a real opportunity to make the European Ryder Cup team. Aberg was awesome for two days last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and appears to be an elite driver of the ball. However, TPC Deere Run does not disproportionately favor elite drives of the ball, and he'll have to have his entire game working to have a chance on Sunday to win on the PGA Tour in just his ninth career start. Still, I think he's special, and players who are special normally have a way of figuring things out that other pros do not. Will he win? I don't know about that, but I think he's going to contend, perhaps for even longer than he did last weekend at Detroit Golf Club.

Thus begins our list of players who have a real opportunity to make the European Ryder Cup team. Aberg was awesome for two days last week at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and appears to be an elite driver of the ball. However, TPC Deere Run does not disproportionately favor elite drives of the ball, and he'll have to have his entire game working to have a chance on Sunday to win on the PGA Tour in just his ninth career start. Still, I think he's special, and players who are special normally have a way of figuring things out that other pros do not. Will he win? I don't know about that, but I think he's going to contend, perhaps for even longer than he did last weekend at Detroit Golf Club. Keith Mitchell (28-1)

Chris Kirk (30-1)

Stephen Jaeger (30-1)

John Deere Classic expert picks

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

1 Russell Henley Winner (14-1): It's not just all the numbers I threw at you above, but it's the fact that he's been incredibly consistent at much more difficult golf tournaments than this one. His last four finishes include top 20s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the Memorial, the U.S. Open and the Travelers. Three of those were either majors or elevated events, and you're removing a large portion of the players who beat him from this field this weekend in Silvis. 2 Eric Cole Contender (35-1): I love the value here for somebody who is having the season of his career. Cole has top 25s in three of his last four events and five of his last seven, including great showings at the PGA Championship and Canadian Open. He ranks No. 6 in this field in tee-to-green play over his last 36 rounds. 3 Lucas Glover Sleeper (50-1): Glover won this event in 2021, and he's coming off a T4 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in which he had (by far) the best putting performance of his last 25 starts. As Rick Gehman recently pointed out, Glover began using a different putter about a month ago and might be just now seeing the dividends. I'm willing to wager that that's the case at 50-1 odds.

Who will win the John Deere Classic, and which longshots will stun the golfing world? Visit SportsLine now to see the projected leaderboard and best bets, all from the model that's nailed nine golf majors and is up over $10,200 since June 2020.