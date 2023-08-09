LIV Golf goes back-to-back as LIV Golf Bedminster takes place this week at Trump National Bedminster in New Jersey. Following the theatrics of LIV Golf Greenbrier and Bryson DeChambeau's stunning final-round 58 to claim the title, the 48-man field now heads slightly east for the 11th event of the season.

LIV Golf Bedminster will represent the final time LIV Golf competes in the month of August as LIV Golf Chicago will take place the week before the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone in Rome. Smash GC's captain Brooks Koepka is likely to be featured on the American side as he remains inside the top six that earn automatic qualifying spots on the team. Whether DeChambeau and other LIV Golf members will be chosen remains to be seen, but a quality outing this week is their last chance to show U.S. captain Zach Johnson their capabilities.

Former world No. 1 Dustin Johnson will look to regain some form after a pair of poor starts, while Talor Gooch aims for his fourth individual victory of the season. Gooch's RangeGoats find themselves just one spot outside the podium as the race up the pylon has tightened with Torque GC's fourth victory of the season in West Virginia.

The South American squad will hope to catch the 4 Aces over the last couple events as the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral is just three tournaments away.

How to watch LIV Golf Bedminster

Event: LIV Golf Bedminster | Aug 11-13

Purse: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Trump National Bedminster — Bedminster, New Jersey

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday & Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Bedminster team standings