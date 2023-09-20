After more than a month away from the spotlight, LIV Golf returns with its second trip to Rich Harvest Farms just outside Chicago, Illinois. LIV Golf Chicago welcomes the usual suspects as last year's champion, Cameron Smith, faces a chance to wrap up the individual regular season title with a strong showing. A winner in two of his last three LIV Golf starts, Smith has sped past the red-hot Talor Gooch and looks to claim his fourth-career LIV Golf victory in emphatic fashion.

Interested parties will be keen to see how five-time major champion Brooks Koepka fares as he treats LIV Golf Chicago as a warm up for next week's Ryder Cup. The lone member of LIV Golf to travel to Marco Simone, Koepka will need to kick it into high gear as he's struggled since the early summer. Without a top-10 finish since his third-place result at Valderrama, Koepka hopes to get his feet underneath him this week in order to aid the United States side in Rome.

Dustin Johnson leads his 4 Aces team into the Windy City with aspirations of claiming yet another team title. They are followed closely by Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC and the South African squad of Stinger GC. The top five of the team standings is rounded out by Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers and Bubba Watson's RangeGoats as teams jostle for positioning with only two regular season events remaining before the LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral.

How to watch LIV Golf Chicago

Event: LIV Golf Chicago | Sept. 22-24

Purse: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Start time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Rich Harvest Farms — Sugar Grove, Illinois

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday & Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Chicago team standings