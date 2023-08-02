A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier - Preview Day 3
Getty Images

Nearly a month removed from its last tournament, LIV Golf Greenbrier marks the beginning of the end for the 12-team league's second season of existence. With only four tournaments left before the team finale at Trump National Doral, LIV Golf travels this week to The Old White course at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Both individuals and teams alike will be jostling for positioning as higher-seeded teams will be given the luxury of choosing their match-play opponents for the season finale. Talor Gooch, a three-time winner this season, has his RangeGoats in a strong position entering the home stretch as they find themselves third in the standings behind Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC and Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces in first.

Gooch himself is atop the individual standings, but LIV Golf London winner Cameron Smith is hot on his heels. Pulling within seven points of Gooch, Smith looks to get right after a somewhat disappointing Open defense that resulted in a T33. 

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka rounds out the top three thanks to his win at LIV Golf Orlando and podium finishes in Singapore and Spain. Patrick Reed and Johnson make out the rest of the top five with notables like Bryson DeChambeau, Harold Varner III and Sergio Garcia hoping to improve their standing with a strong showing at the Greenbrier.

How to watch LIV Golf Greenbrier

Event: LIV Golf Greenbrier | Aug 5-7
Purse: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)
Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET
Location: The Greenbrier Resort (Old White) — White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday & Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Greenbrier team standings

PositionTeam NamePlayersPoints

1

4 Aces

Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein, Pat Perez

168

2

Torque

Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig

129

3

RangeGoats

Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters

127

4

Stinger

Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace, Dean Burmester

124

5

Crushers

Bryson DeChambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri

98

6

Fireballs

Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra

71

7

Smash

Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Matthew Wolff, Jason Kokrak

52

8

Ripper

Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan

47

9

Majesticks

Henrik Stenson, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Sam Horsfield

22

10

HyFlyers

Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot

20

11

Iron Heads

Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim

19

12

Cleeks

Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Bernd Wiesberger, Richard Bland

14