Nearly a month removed from its last tournament, LIV Golf Greenbrier marks the beginning of the end for the 12-team league's second season of existence. With only four tournaments left before the team finale at Trump National Doral, LIV Golf travels this week to The Old White course at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Both individuals and teams alike will be jostling for positioning as higher-seeded teams will be given the luxury of choosing their match-play opponents for the season finale. Talor Gooch, a three-time winner this season, has his RangeGoats in a strong position entering the home stretch as they find themselves third in the standings behind Joaquin Niemann's Torque GC and Dustin Johnson's 4 Aces in first.

Gooch himself is atop the individual standings, but LIV Golf London winner Cameron Smith is hot on his heels. Pulling within seven points of Gooch, Smith looks to get right after a somewhat disappointing Open defense that resulted in a T33.

Smash GC captain Brooks Koepka rounds out the top three thanks to his win at LIV Golf Orlando and podium finishes in Singapore and Spain. Patrick Reed and Johnson make out the rest of the top five with notables like Bryson DeChambeau, Harold Varner III and Sergio Garcia hoping to improve their standing with a strong showing at the Greenbrier.

How to watch LIV Golf Greenbrier

Event: LIV Golf Greenbrier | Aug 5-7

Purse: $25 million ($20 million individual, $5 million team)

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: The Greenbrier Resort (Old White) — White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday & Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Greenbrier team standings