One eye may be on Augusta National for the first major championship of the year at the Masters next week, but players must first get through one last tournament as LIV Golf Orlando travels to Orange County National. The third event of the season, LIV Golf Orlando will provide the 18 LIV players who have been invited to The Masters one last chance at finding their games before attempting to slip on the green jacket.

The group is headlined by world No. 5 and current Champion Golfer of the Year Cameron Smith. With finishes of sixth and 26th in his first two starts of the season, the Australian hopes to hone in on his craft before a historically comfortable spot on his playing schedule. Alongside Scottie Scheffler in the final round of last year's Masters, Smith was on pace to track down the eventual champion before disaster struck on the famous par-3 12th.

Ultimately finishing T3, this result marked Smith's fourth top-10 finish at the Masters and his second on the podium. The first such effort came to fellow LIV Golf competitor Dustin Johnson in 2020, who is just one of many former champions currently playing under the LIV umbrella.

Along with Johnson, Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson and Charl Schwartzel will aim to add to their collection of green jackets. Major champions Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen will search for form in Orlando before making the short trip to Augusta, Georgia.

How to watch LIV Golf Orlando

Event: LIV Golf Orlando | Mar. 31-Apr. 2

Start time: 1:15 p.m. ET

Location: Orange County National (Crooked Cat) -- Orlando, Florida

Viewing info: Friday: 1-6 p.m. (CW App) | Saturday/Sunday: 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Orlando team standings