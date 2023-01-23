LIV Golf has announced its playing schedule for the 2023 season with 14 events lined up from February to November. While its inaugural campaign featured just eight events, LIV Golf's second season will nearly double in tournaments as it travels to exotic new locations such as Mexico, Australia and Singapore.

Not only will some of the locations differ from its first season, but so will the golf courses and the timing of some on the schedule. LIV Golf will begin in Mexico in late February at El Camaleon Golf Club at Mayakoba. A long-time host course for the PGA Tour, the Greg Norman design will instead feature LIV Golf players in 2023.

A busy spring will see LIV members play six times from the middle of March through the end of May and potentially eight times for those qualified for the 2023 Masters and 2023 PGA Championship. An extensive travel schedule will see competitors play in back-to-back weeks in Australia and Singapore before returning to the United States.

From there, the schedule opens up a bit as only one tournament is scheduled in June and one more in July as major championship season wraps up. Rather than repeating the team championship at Trump National Doral, LIV has decided to take its team championship international to Royal Greens & Country Club in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The site of Brooks Koepka's victory in 2022, it will instead be used to decide a team championship in 2023.

2023 LIV Golf schedule