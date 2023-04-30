After experiencing its most successful event to date, LIV Golf hopes to keep the momentum rolling with its second international tournament in as many weeks at LIV Golf Singapore. Traveling from South Australia to the Asia-Pacific, LIV Golf and its 48 players will be at it again as they enter the meat of the 2023 playing schedule.

LIV Golf Adelaide winner Talor Gooch aims to recreate the magic he captured at The Grange GC. Opening with back-to-back rounds of 62, the former Oklahoma State standout cruised to his first ever victory on LIV Golf and helped his team, the RangeGoats, to its first podium finish.

Still, the RangeGoats and the rest of LIV Golf are looking up at the reigning team champions, the 4 Aces. Winning its first international event at LIV Golf Adelaide — and its second of the season — the 4 Aces leaned on the play of Patrick Reed, who looks to be finding his form. Coming off fourth-place finishes at LIV Golf Orlando and the Masters, the 2018 Masters champion captured a third-place result at LIV Golf Adelaide to lead his team to victory.

An individual win could be in the cards for Reed at the Sentosa Golf Club as he continues to trend in the right direction. Cameron Smith, Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson have all put together quality outings in recent memory and join Reed with aspirations of entering the winner's circle in Singapore.

How to watch LIV Golf Singapore

Event: LIV Golf Singapore | Apr. 28-30

Start time: 10:15 a.m. SGT | 10:15 p.m. ET

Location: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club — Sentosa Island, Singapore

Viewing info: Friday/Saturday (LIVE): 10:15 p.m. - 3:15 a.m. (CW App & LIV Golf Plus) | Saturday/Sunday (Tape Delay): 1-6 p.m. (CW Network & App)

LIV Golf Singapore team standings

Position Team Members Points 1 4 Aces Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez, Peter Uihlein 96 2 Torque Joaquin Niemann, Sebastian Munoz, Mito Pereira, David Puig 52 3 Stinger Louis Oosthuizen, Dean Burmester, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace 52 4 Crushers Bryson DeChambeau, Charles Howell III, Anirban Lahiri, Paul Casey 40 5 Fireballs Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Chacarra 38 6 Smash Brooks Koepka, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Matthew Wolff 28 7 RangeGoats Bubba Watson, Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters 27 8 HyFlyers Phil Mickelson, Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, James Piot 18 9 Ripper Cameron Smith, Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Jediah Morgan 17 10 Iron Heads Kevin Na, Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Sihwan Kim 16 11 Cleeks Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Richard Bland, Bernd Wiesberger 8 12 Majesticks Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Laurie Canter 4